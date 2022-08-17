Teen Mom OG alum Catelynn Baltierra gets emotional admitting youngest daughter Rya will be her ‘last’

Catelynn got emotional as her youngest daughter Rya approaches her first birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Catelynn Baltierra is having trouble accepting the fact that her youngest daughter, Rya, is turning 1 year old soon and will be her last child.

It’s been a bittersweet time for Catelynn, and she grapples with her and Tyler Baltierra’s daughter Rya getting older and accepting that they are finished having children.

Catelynn and Tyler placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, who recently turned 13, for adoption in 2009, as viewers watched during their time on 16 and Pregnant.

The couple has since welcomed three more daughters: 7-year-old Novalee Reign (Nova), 3-year-old Vaeda Luma, and 11-month-old Rya Rose.

Teen Mom OG viewers wondered whether Tyler and Catelynn would try for more children, especially since Tyler voiced wanting a son and even considered gender selection at one point.

However, Tyler made the decision to undergo a vasectomy earlier this year, taking “one for the team” and solidifying the fact that he and Catelynn won’t be adding any more children to their family.

Catelynn Baltierra feeling bittersweet over daughter Rya being her ‘last’ baby

Catelynn is struggling with that fact, as evidenced in a recent share on Instagram, in which she shared a video of Rya along with her recent milestones.

“Our happy girl ❤️ crawling a million miles and hour 😂, saying hi, and has a bunch of teeth 😩 few more weeks and she will be one!!!,” Catelynn captioned the post. “She’s SUCH a happy & good baby! Can’t believe it’s our last 🥲🥲🥲”

In the video, little Rya showed off her crawling skills before showing off her new teeth and adorably telling Catelynn, “Hi!”

Catelynn’s followers took to the comments, where they gushed over Rya in the video.

Teen Mom OG fans gush over Catelynn and Tyler’s beautiful family

TikTok content creator Dustin Tyler wrote, “Y’all have a beautiful family! Stay blessed 🙌❤️”

“Beautiful family!! #greatparenting,” read another comment from a fan while another jokingly noted how much Catelynn and Tyler’s daughters resemble each other, writing, “Y’all really said copy; paste 3 times😂.”

A skeptical follower asked, “Is it your last though?”

Catelynn and Tyler’s daughters have helped them heal

Last fall, Catelynn’s husband Tyler admitted during a podcast appearance on Reality Life with Kate Casey, “You do get sad having more children after [adoption].”

Tyler acknowledged that adoption was the right decision for him and Catelynn, despite how tough it can be at times, and noted that it helped them in other ways in their lives.

“So we really feel like, in a way, our children just saved us,” Tyler revealed, adding, “They came to us exactly at the right time when they were supposed to be in our lives and helped project the healing.”

