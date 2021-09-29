Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin explains why she left the show, fans react

Teen Mom OG fans reacted to Bristol Palin’s explanation for leaving the show. Pic credit: MTV

Bristol Palin explained why she left Teen Mom OG and fans of the show reacted to her reasons.

Most Teen Mom OG fans will recognize Bristol Palin from her time in the public eye before joining the show.

Bristol, an Austin, Texas-based real estate agent, was catapulted into the spotlight when she became pregnant at 18 years old while her mom, Sarah Palin, ran for Vice President alongside John McCain.

She used her platform to raise awareness for teen pregnancy and was named a Teen Pregnancy Prevention Ambassador for the Candie’s Foundation in 2009.

The 30-year-old mom of three first joined Teen Mom OG during the second half of the seventh season, after Farrah Abraham departed from the franchise.

Bristol Palin replaced Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG’s seventh season

Bristol replaced Farrah Abraham‘s spot on the show when Farrah left to continue to pursue her career in the adult film industry, of which MTV did not approve.

Bristol’s stint on Teen Mom OG wouldn’t last long, however, and she left the franchise after just one season.

Teen Mom OG viewers may remember that during Bristol’s time on the show, she was married to her now ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

Bristol has three children from two relationships — she shares son Tripp, 13, with her ex Levi Johnston and shares daughters Sailor, 6, and Atlee, 4, with Dakota Meyer.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Bristol answered a fan who asked about her reasons for leaving Teen Mom OG.

Bristol Palin explains why she left Teen Mom OG

“Why did you quit teen mom?” asked one of her fans.

Bristol answered, “it was very misconstrued, didn’t serve a purpose for me, and I wanted to focus solely on my real estate business.”

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot of Bristol’s Q&A and fans of Teen Mom OG reacted.

Although she starred in a show called Teen Mom OG, Bristol wasn’t actually a teen when she joined the cast but was already well into her 20’s.

One fan commented about Bristol’s age being a factor while she appeared on Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG fans react to Bristol Palin’s time on the show

“Bristol would have been a good addition when she was a pregnant teen. But by the time she appeared on the show, she was an adult basically talking on her memories of being a teen mom and it didn’t really resonate,” the fan commented.

“I liked watching her story and was disappointed when she left,” wrote another Teen Mom OG fan.

Another fan noted that Bristol came from a wealthy family, therefore her story on Teen Mom OG didn’t quite align with the other moms’ stories of financial struggles.

The fan wrote, “Bristol already has money so it doesn’t mean much to her vs most of the other girls come from nothing so i don’t think it’s a fair comparison.”

When Bristol announced her departure from Teen Mom OG, her replacement became Mackenzie McKee, who formerly starred in Teen Mom 3, which didn’t last long as a spinoff show.

Much of Bristol’s storyline during her time on Teen Mom OG revolved around her and Dakota’s marriage struggles.

Dakota, a former Marine and medal of honor recipient, suffers from PTSD and Bristol had trouble dealing with his symptoms.

Bristol and Dakota couldn’t figure out a way to get along and they ended up divorcing in 2018 but seem to be co-parenting well as exes these days.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.