Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee ‘unstoppable’ in skintight spandex

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is proving she’s “unstoppable” as she flaunts her gym-honed body while promoting her Body By Mac fitness brand. The MTV star is the unofficial queen of the reality franchise that made her famous, but her cash flow doesn’t just come from TV these days.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers in the first week of May, the blonde went mean and fierce with a big display of her ripped figure, also throwing out major empowerment via a very short caption.

Mackenzie McKee is a muscle machine in sports bra shoot

Mackenzie, a former cheerleader, now runs Body By Mac from her Florida base, this after ditching her native Oklahoma.

The mom of three showed off her toned shoulders and sculpted arms as she posed against a dramatic black backdrop, with the shadowy effect going edgy as she wore a skintight and cropped black workout top.

Also highlighting her cheese-grater abs, McKee sent the camera a fierce gaze, with her blonde locks worn down for a professional finish. All hands on hips, she paired her top with black shorts, although lighting here meant they were barely visible.

“She is unstoppable #bodybymac,” the caption read.

Fans tend to leave more likes when Mackenzie includes her family, though. A recent share saw her shouting out her cheerleader past as daughter Jaxie takes on the activity. Here, mother and daughter posed all smiles while Mackenzie wore a pink top and Daisy Dukes. With a hint of joking sarcasm, the wife to Josh McKee wrote: “And so it begins. I am a cheer mom again ❤️ and a coach 🤪.”

Mackenzie McKee rock-solid amid mother’s loss

Back in April, an emotional update saw McKee touch on her career, marriage, and family, the latter also including 2019-deceased mother Angie Douthit. Angie’s loss, from lung cancer, broke Mackenzie’s heart. “My glue, the glue that held me together, GONE! A woman who’s been known for simple mistakes but my heart never meant harm,” she wrote, adding:

“But my daily grind with all of my businesses I put morning to night blood sweat and tears in never hit the tabloids. Someone who owns up to my wrong doings and will always strive to do what’s right and become better, but will refuse to let someone create a false narrative about myself and my loved ones. Just a human. As we all are.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.