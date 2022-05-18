Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns stretching upside-down in spandex

Mackenzie McKee smiling close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemkee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is showing off her flexibility and muscle machine of a body during an upside-down stretch. The 30-year-old reality star and mom of three continues her unofficial status as the MTV franchise’s fitness queen, and this photo proved what she’s made of.

Mackenzie updated for her 1 million Instagram followers on Monday, even throwing in a caption mentioning life “turning upside-down.”

Mackenzie McKee impresses with upside-down stretch

The blonde was all abs as she posed upside down and supporting herself with her arms while hiking one leg up against a wall and folding the other.

Showing off her gym-honed body, McKee wore a light gray and snakeskin-print sports bra, one she paired with skintight and cropped black leggings, plus matching sneakers.

Mackenzie let her long blonde hair dangle down as gravity did its work, and she was clearly building up muscle as she held the pose and gazed ahead.

Shouting out the Body by Mac fitness brand she founded five years ago, the former cheerleader wrote: “Do not worry that your life is turning upside down, how do you know that the side you are use to is better than the one to come? #bodybymac #fitnessmotivation.”

Mackenzie is going from strength to strength with her brand, and overall. She’s ditched her native Oklahoma for a new life in Florida, one seeing her continuing to raise kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs with husband Josh McKee. In April, the star stunned followers of her fitness brand’s Instagram by delivering a back-flip pose while bikini-clad and balancing on a kayak. Pumping fans on for summer fitness, she wrote:

“Who feels ready for summer? If not, I have an exciting challenge for the Month of May you can do WITH ME so we can all get ready together 💪 stay tuned …”

Mackenzie McKee’s fitness brand is five years old

In March, and while power-kicking on the beach, the blonde shouted out Body by Mac trainer Kaylee Taylor, writing:

“Today is trainer @kayleekristanntaylor birthday ❤️. My older but not oldest sister. She has always been passionate about fitness and health and set a good example for those who look up to her. Me being one. She’s personally taught me so much about this industry and fun fact…. #bodybymac was launched out of her backyard gym 5 years ago.”

Also running businesses are former Teen Mom 2 face Chelsea Houska, plus Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.