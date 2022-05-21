Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in weekend bikini

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is back in her bikini for some weekend fun, and she looks amazing. The 27-year-old MTV star made it a beach vibe on her Instagram while celebrating being in Florida in her latest share, one posted for her 1.1 million followers and quickly raking in comments.

Mackenzie was with her bestie as she enjoyed the shorefront lifestyle, and she was definitely dressed for it.

Mackenzie McKee looks stunning in pink bikini

All smiles as she lay in shallow waters and amid bystanders, Mackenzie threw out her ripped body in a tight and bright pink two piece, going fun and one-shouldered as she flaunted her toned shoulders, also showing off her cheese grater abs.

The Body By Mac founder, this year celebrating five years since the launch of her fitness brand, grinned from behind shades while holding a few cans of drinks, with her bestie seen in a black swimsuit.

The mom of three made her post a gallery, where further photos showed her laughing and seemingly not too keen on her cans of Truly – she was literally pouring the hard seltzer into the ocean.

Tagging herself at Siesta Key Beach, Mackenzie wrote: “When bestie makes a last minute florida trip ❤️. Hang on to those who have been there for you through your wildest days.”

Mackenzie, who also boasts 1 million followers on TikTok, has been busy sharing her life on social media, often mentioning Florida – she moved from Oklahoma back in 2020, now living in Lakewood Ranch, FL with husband Josh McKee, plus the couple’s kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

In February, she updated with a fun bikini-clad sunbathe and with Jaxie, writing: “May you grow up always knowing how uniquely special you are and never compare or compete with others but cheer them on.”

Mackenzie McKee airs her thoughts

Last month, and accompanied by a stunning flower field shoot, the reality star summed up her life in a candid caption, also mentioning being a teen mother. The former Teen Mom 3 star wrote:

“Just a human. A human full of life, love, energy, mistakes, and passion. A mom whom had all 3 kids before the age of 21 and everyday I learn something new about how beautiful motherhood is. A wife who met her husband at 15 and our immaturity played out on tv. But nobody sees the true friendship we have without the cameras, the daily laughter and the way we navigate life together as a team.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.