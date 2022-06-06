Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in skimpy bikini with gratitude

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a mismatched bikini as she celebrates the power of friendship and family. The 27-year-old reality star was all smiles in her weekend social media share, one showing her in a group of five as she shouted out her “sisters” and “best friends.”

Posting for her 1 million followers on Saturday, the MTV face grinned for the camera while peeping her shredded abs, with the happy vibes extending into the comments section.

Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini with heart-warming vibes

The Body By Mac founder posed outdoors and on the far left, wearing a tight and striped bikini top with thick straps, plus a pink pair of bottoms.

Going minimal on the makeup as she donned shades, McKee flashed her pearly whites while wearing her blonde hair tied back, with everyone in the photo looking happy and relaxed.

Mackenzie joked about being a handful in her caption as she threw out a tongue-face emoji and wrote:

“Imagine putting up with me as long as they have #sisters #bestfriends.” Mackenzie had posed with two of her sisters.

Buzz around Mackenzie has intensified in recent weeks, with it looking like the star has been fired by MTV. “Recovering from a death, marriage problems, and what mtv and the OGS did to me back to back has been a rough go honestly,” Mackenzie wrote in a Twitter rant in May. The mom of three was not invited to join the Teen Mom Legacy show, which will merge Teen Mom 2 with Teen Mom OG.

The franchise has been losing a fair few faces of late. In 2021, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska announced her departure, with 2022 seeing costar Kailyn Lowry confirm she’s done with the series. In 2019, Jenelle Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, although rumor has it she’s in talks to return.

Mackenzie McKee addresses her mental health

On May 27, Oklahoma-born McKee revealed that she has been taking medication for her mental health. Normalizing the treatment, she wrote: “It is important to recognize when your mental health is at a level where you can no longer handle it on your own. There is nothing wrong with that. Medication helped me through a scary year of grief.I got off when I felt it was time.And now I’ve realized I’m back to square one.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.