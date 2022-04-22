Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in river bikini pic

Mackenzie McKee smiles in a bandana. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is showing off her killer bikini body while enjoying a zen nature moment.

The MTV face, 30, has been layering on the swimwear action as summer approaches, and it was another bikini look on Wednesday as she stunned in pink.

Mackenzie posted for her 1 million followers, who were recently treated to Easter snaps with husband Josh McKee and the couple’s three kids.

Mackenzie McKee stuns in pink bikini

Posting an unusual rear view shot, Mackenzie shared a peaceful paddle-board moment as she enjoyed a scenic river setting.

Showcasing her gym-honed arms and toned back, plus some tan lines, the blonde wowed in a ribbed and purple-pink two-piece, with the bikini bottoms bearing a cute seahorse logo.

The former cheerleader, wearing her long blonde hair down, was seen paddling away, also accompanied by a family pet – her dog was with her.

Tagging herself in Siesta Key, FL, Mackenzie wrote: “Enjoy the seasons of growth. Grow through what you go through.”

Mackenzie is seemingly living her best life since quitting Oklahoma. She runs her Body By Mac fitness brand from her new Florida base, and the company seems to be going from strength to strength.

In a recent Instagram share, McKee introduced her Level Up Fitness team, telling fans: “It’s been an entire year since this business went from one trainer to 3. Adding strength training and muscle building was the icing on the cake here.”

Mackenzie McKee is a fitness nut

As to why McKee got into the fitness industry, it’s obvious from her website. The mom of three has told fans: “I was raised to know all about this industry, my entire family is into a healthy lifestyle. I am around it daily and ever since I could remember I have had a huge passion for fitness.”

On April 6, marking a major milestone for Body By Mac, Mackenzie wrote: “To everyone who has put their faith in me the past 5 years of this business, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The reality star joins fellow Teen Mom faces running businesses, from Chelsea Houska via her Aubree Says homeware line to Kailyn Lowry, CEO of her Pothead haircare brand. Mackenzie joined the MTV franchise via Teen Mom 3, taking a long hiatus from the show and eventually returning for Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.