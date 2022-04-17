Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in Easter bikini

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a skimpy bikini while celebrating Easter with her family. The 30-year-old reality star and fitness queen put her fit figure on show during a paddle-board trip with husband Josh McKee and the couple’s three kids this weekend, also posting the whole thing for her 1 million Instagram followers.

Mackenzie spent Easter out on the water as she rocked a black bikini top and tiny shorts, with the photos placing her in her new Florida base.

Mackenzie McKee all smiles in bikini snaps for Easter

Posing all smiles and from a bright pink kayak, the MTV star sent out her golden tan and gym-honed body while in a tight and halter neck bikini top, also going girly in frayed, cut-off shorts in baby pink.

Mackenzie grinned with one of her brood as the gallery featured all three of her kids – Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs – who were all seen enjoying the water sports and splashing about, with dad Josh posing in a white shirt and flaunting his buff body.

Fans also saw an open-air swimming area packed with families enjoying the Easter sunshine, plus a snap of everyone posing together. Here, Mackenzie had removed her shorts, with Josh showing off his rippling muscles while shirtless.

Marking her presence at Rainbow Springs National Park in Florida, Mackenzie took to her caption, writing: “The Easter bunny in Florida brings paddleboards and a family trip instead of chocolate 💜💜💜 #rainbowsprings did not disappoint.”

Mackenzie McKee defends marriage to husband Josh

Mackenzie continues to make headlines for putting on a solid front with rocky husband Josh. Mackenzie had, in the past, accused Josh of cheating, but she’s also admitted that she herself has been unfaithful. The couple was briefly separated, but they’ve since reunited. Mackenzie has also been making sure her social media followers know the marriage is steady. In fact, she’s got no time for haters.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“I’m glad I cheated on him and I’m glad he did what he did to me,” the star wrote back in 2021.

“We are no longer stuck in the same place we were. It helped us grow and move forward. I’m happy your marriage is perfect. But mine isn’t and this is our story. And please stop saying I fought to keep him. Y’all I will NEVER fight for a man,” she added.

Blasting her shamers, the former cheerleader concluded: “If it works out it was meant to be. Stop putting me in a category with the women who fight for a marriage. Who fights for a marriage? Not me. I will leave and if you don’t come for me, BYE!!”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.