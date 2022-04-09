Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini

Mackenzie McKee smiling while in a bandana. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

MTV star Mackenzie McKee has been reminding fans that her fitness plans absolutely work. The Teen Mom OG favorite continues to live her best life in sunny Florida following ditching her Oklahoma base, with new photos on her Instagram showing her paddle-boarding.

Posting ahead of the weekend, 27-year-old McKee stunned with her shredded abs on show, going mismatched and fun in a floral-print bikini and embracing her inner nature lover. The mom of three opted out of a traditional beach display, instead posting from a secluded and tree-wrapped river as she enjoyed a little getaway.

Mackenzie McKee bikini-ready for paddle boarding

In her opening shot, Mackenzie sat cross-legged while balanced on her board, also brandishing a large paddle. She made sure fans saw her toned abs and trademark belly button piercing, seen in a purple and sports bra-style bikini top with a zip, plus a multicolor pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. McKee was snapped, gazing downward as she wore aviator shades, also showing off slightly chipped and dark toenail polish.

The reality star then shared a rear view as she switched from color to black-and-white. Further photos brought in the blonde’s besties for a real girly getaway feel, with a caption reading:

“Can’t nobody tell me nothin when I’m lost in Florida’s nature 🏝 #happy.”

Mackenzie’s post came from Sarasota, FL, where she’s been running her popular Body By Mac fitness classes. McKee has a fitness competitor background, having made 2019 headlines for stunning while in a bikini modeling fitness competition.

Mackenzie McKee knows her fitness

The daughter to 2019-deceased Angie Douthit has fitness in her blood. Angie, who passed away from lung cancer despite never having smoked a cigarette in her life, was a marathon runner, and McKee has even honored her late mother by running the Disney half marathon in her honor. She also regularly flaunts her ripped workout figure on social media while promoting her fitness business.

“When you finish your biggest program you’ve ever launched and can relax for a second 😅. I’ve been working on our level up fitness program for over a year and it’s all wrapped up and on www.bodybymac.com go check it out ❤️ #bodybymac,” she wrote seven days ago while crouched down in an animal-print bikini.