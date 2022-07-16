Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini on the beach

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is flaunting her stunning figure in a tight weekend bikini as she enjoys the beach.

The MTV star updated her Instagram on Saturday and for her 1 million followers as she celebrated the Florida lifestyle and showcased her super-fit figure.

Mackenzie, who fronts her Body By Mac fitness brand, was proving she’s the unofficial fitness queen of the Teen Mom franchise as she posed in a clingy black bikini and hung out with a bestie.

All smiles and posing from golden sands and backed by high-rises, Mackenzie sent out a big grin as she highlighted her sculpted abs and gym-honed legs, adding in black slides to match her swimwear and donning stylish tinted shades.

Tagging herself at Fort Myers Beach, the mom of three joked around with pal Cayla, writing:

“Beep beep is that my bestie…@caylapaige.”

Mackenzie McKee going strong with fitness brand

While Mackenzie has complained about not being invited to join the future series Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she is enjoying immense success with her Body By Mac brand, founded five years ago and when she was still living in Oklahoma.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Posting a massive selfie with her gym’s trainers last week, Mackenzie gushed: “If you know me, you know all-star cheer has been a huge part of my life since I was 4 years old. God blessed me with not only an opportunity to coach again, but landed me in a gym full of the best coaching staff I could have asked for. This coaches bonding trip was what my soul needed. Full bellies, sore abs from laughter, and too many life secrets exposed 🤣. Bring on competition season baby.”

Mackenzie McKee living her best life in Florida

2021 brought a major change for Mackenzie as Justice Nutrition offered her a job out in Sarasota, FL. Mackenzie was unsure about moving as her father was undergoing major surgery, but with a slight postponement, she packed up her life and drove out East – formerly estranged husband Josh McKee eventually came out to join her. Together, the couple shares kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Cameras filmed Mackenzie settling into her new home as she struggled without Josh – while the couple has had its rocky moments, including a separation and admissions of infidelity on both sides, they’re now back together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.