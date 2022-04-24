Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini handstand

Mackenzie McKee smiling close up. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a flexible yoga and handstand delivery while in a tiny bikini. The Teen Mom OG star continues to prove she’s the unofficial fitness queen of the MTV franchise, and this batch of photos definitely proved she’s winning.

Posting to her Body By Mac fitness company’s Instagram ahead of the weekend, the 30-year-old wowed while showing her upper body strength, also flaunting her killer bikini body just in time for summer. In fact, a caption directly pointed towards warmer months.

Mackenzie McKee drops jaws with bikini flexibility

Mackenzie, a former cheerleader, updated with buckets of energy as she posed upside down and in a bridge from a river paddleboard to kick things off.

Highlighting her toned figure, the mom of three impressed fans in a black bikini, and there was more to come.

Anyone swiping right then saw the Oklahoma native amid the clear water setting and delivering a flawless and energetic handstand. Mackenzie kicked both legs up as she balanced on the board, with this shot seeing her show off her muscular back. The final photo showed McKee more relaxed and splashing about for fun while kneeling on the board and enjoying the sun.

“Who feels ready for summer? If not, I have an exciting challenge for the Month of May you can do WITH ME so we can all get ready together 💪 stay tuned …,” a caption read.

Body By Mac was founded five years ago and boasts over 30,000 Instagram followers. Posting this month and with a super-energetic home dance workout while in shorts and socks, Mackenzie got her fans going, writing: “Idk about you, but my favorite way to burn calories and get active is to DANCE. I’ve been incorporating some more dances that are easy to follow along with into #bodybymac cardio and working out has never been more fun.” McKee also enjoys joint workouts with husband Josh, even sometimes bringing in kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Mackenzie McKee has a medical condition

Mackenzie’s fitness comes with its challenges, and they aren’t about getting in 10,000 steps. The star is a Type 1 diabetic and regularly informs fans how much of a battle maintaining blood sugars can be with the auto-immune disease. In 2016, she was hospitalized due to worrying symptoms directly linked to her diabetes. Also a Type 1 diabetic is Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.