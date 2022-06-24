Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini for sunless tanning

Mackenzie McKee smiles in a bandana. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a hot pink bikini as she flaunts her fit figure and gets her self-tan on.

The 27-year-old reality star got her #influencer on in a pre-weekend Instagram share, posting for her 1 million followers and shouting out a brand she swears keeps her tan in check.

Mackenzie McKee is bikini game strong with fake tan

Name-dropping Get Into The Limelight as she reposted from her TikTok, Mackenzie walked fans through the product while in her bedroom.

Posing on dark wood floors, the blonde wowed with super-defined abs and her gym-honed legs on show, modeling a cute and tight bikini with a one-shoulder design, plus banded waist details also echoed up top.

Wearing her blonde locks up in a bun, the new Florida transplant told fans: “My body is fully shaved. I have showered.” She added that she was exfoliated, too. Using a black glove, Mackenzie was seen applying the self-tanning mousse all over herself, also using an innovative piece of fabric to tackle her tricky back area.

“But look at this,” Mackenzie proudly announced, having switched to a shorts and top look. “And for your face, these face drops are absolutely amazing,” the mom of three added as an extra tip while promoting the brand’s facial care – here, she wore a leopard-print robe.

Taking to her caption, the MTV star wrote: “I’ve been using @getintothelimelight self-tanning mousse for years now and it’s my favorite! ❤️ I love the color, it’s streak free, and each application lasts me at least a week. Plus it smells so good (it doesn’t have that gross self tanner smell to it!) I also use their drops for my face and their back applicator for my back. It’s the best! Shop now and use code MACKENZIE at checkout.”

Mackenzie is muscling up with brands. Her 2021 Florida move came as supplement brand Justice Nutrition wanted her closer to its base – Mackenzie packed up with her kids and husband Josh McKee and called it quits for Oklahoma.

Mackenzie McKee running Body By Mac brand

McKee has been running Body By Mac for five years. Videos that once came from her front yard in Oklahoma are now pro-shot and on sunny Florida beaches. The pandemic’s lockdown eases have also permitted more in-person classes. In 2022, Mackenzie expanded her business grip, opening a tanning and wellness salon.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.