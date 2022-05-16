Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini celebration

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in an animal-print bikini as she proves that life is good in Florida. The 30-year-old MTV face has seemingly made the best decision of her life by quitting her native Oklahoma, and it was ocean vibes and smiles as the blonde updated her TikTok recently.

Mackenzie is active both on TikTok and on Instagram – she boasts 1 million followers on each platform.

Mackenzie McKee celebrates Florida life in bikini

Going for a true switch-out TikTok, Mackenzie opened indoors, makeup-free, and wearing a strappy striped tank top and fluffy white head towel. Throwing out sassy facial and hand gestures, the Body by Mac founder quickly reappeared with a more Instagrammable setting, here flaunting her sensational figure in a leopard-print bikini as she enjoyed a splashy moment.

McKee was seen out on a boat, then in ocean waters as she grinned for the camera and showcased her cheesegrater abs in the spot-print bikini top, plus a skimpy pair of black bottoms.

The mom of three wore shades, with her hair blowing around in the wind.

Snatched by Big Boss Vette was playing in the background, with McKee clearly celebrating her East Coast location as she wrote: “Florida girl.”

Mackenzie now runs her Body by Mac fitness brand from Florida, where in-person classes are popular and invites to group events are flying in fast.

Posting to an Instagram story earlier in the pandemic, McKee opened up on her cross-country move, writing: “I’m at a point where I’m ready to see what else is out there, grow my career, heal, get away, show my kids more to life. I could only grow so much here.”

On April 30, the star gave fans a sneak peek into how her fitness career looks, sharing a flexible arched back photo as she enjoyed a grass-set workout. She wrote: “How do you stay motivated” “what should I be eating for my body type” “how can you help me lose weight” I have everything you need in my new back to summer program. Go hit the link in my bio and join us. We start this Monday.”

Mackenzie McKee has a life-long health condition

Mackenzie made 2019 headlines for a bikini modeling fitness competition, one that saw her open up on a health condition, and one she will always have.

Mackenzie is a Type 1 diabetic, meaning that her battle for stable blood sugars is daily. Also Type 1 is Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus, returning on September 7th on MTV.