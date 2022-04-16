Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee strips naked for freedom announcement

Mackenzie McKee smiling close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee has stripped naked on Instagram for a major empowerment moment. The 30-year-old MTV star stunned in the buff while confirming that what other people think doesn’t matter. Her post also managed to quote a major A-Lister.

Mackenzie, followed by 1 million people, made her Friday share both revealing and classy, posting a studio-set snap in the nude and name-dropping Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon in her caption.

Mackenzie McKee stuns nude for empowerment post

The photo showed Mackenzie smiling and seated while totally naked and protecting her modesty via careful positioning. The Teen Mom OG star folded her super-toned legs as she flashed her pearly whites, also rocking her long locks down – and conveniently so.

The Body By Mac founder wowed with her gym-honed shoulders and legs on show, although this post wasn’t just about the photo.

Taking to her caption, the mom of three sent a giant middle finger to the haters, writing,

“When you realize that people’s opinions about you is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. You are set free. 💜 – @reesewitherspoon.”

Mackenzie made headlines back in August 2021 as she took to social media to shut down mom-shamers.

“Just sit back and imagine your career being tearing other mothers down …. like that’s your job. You spend every second of everyday wanting to find bad on others. What a toxic life,” the influencer wrote, seemingly following in the footsteps of fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry. Mackenzie has also had to battle trolls with too many opinions over her reunion with rocky husband Josh McKee.

Mackenzie McKee is missing mom Angie Douthit

An Instagram post this month also brought empowerment from Mackenzie. She celebrated five years since the launch of her Body By Mac business. Speaking of herself, she wrote:

“A woman who opened her own fitness business at 22 when no one thought she had it in her. A woman who’s navigating grief as the storm has ended where everyone on the outside has moved on from a death you will forever suffer from.” The passing here was, of course, a reference to her 2019-deceased mom Angie Douthit. Mackenzie, who continues to grieve the loss of her mother following a lung cancer battle, added:

“My glue, the glue that held me together, GONE! A woman who’s been known for simple mistakes but my heart never meant harm.”

Mackenzie gained over 7,000 likes for her Friday share.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.