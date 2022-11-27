Teen Mom: Mackenzie McKee shows off toned abs and dance moves as she wishes her fans a Happy Thanksgiving

Mackenzie got into the Thanksgiving spirit with a dance video. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee continues to live her best life following her split from Josh McKee.

The Body by Mac founder and former cheerleader knows a thing or two about staying in shape, and her toned physique is proof.

To kick off Thanksgiving 2022, Mackenzie took to TikTok, where she danced for her 1.1 million followers from her bathroom and showed off her amazing figure.

Mackenzie opened her video with a towel on her head, donning a purple graphic tee and white shorts. She put her fingers on her T-shirt, lifting it slightly to reveal her incredibly toned abs beneath.

As she continued to shimmy her waist, Mackenzie flung her head to one side before transforming into her post-shower look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mackenzie continued to dance, this time sporting a brown crop top and light-washed jeans. Mackenzie’s hair was down, and she let it fly around her freely as she danced her heart out in front of her bathroom mirror.

Mackenzie McKee wishes her fans a Happy Thanksgiving in crop top and jeans

The playful video was accompanied by a caption which read, “Happy thanksgiving y’all !”

Mackenzie’s post received nearly 10,000 Likes, and her followers took to the comments where they let her know they are loving seeing the new, carefree version of her on social media.

“Kenzie is living her best life and I’m 100% here for it ♥️,” read a comment from one of Mackenzie’s fans.

Another fan appreciated her transition skills in the video and wrote, “Transition Alert” along with two fire emojis and a heart-eyed emoji.

Pic credit: @mackenzietaylord/TikTok

“Yasss queen!” wrote another one of Mackenzie’s followers.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie shows off her playful side since Josh McKee split

Since her split from Josh, her husband of nine years, Mackenzie has been showing off her playful side more often. She often takes to TikTok, where she shows off her dance skills and includes her kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

The 28-year-old blonde beauty has received an outpouring of support from Teen Mom fans after Josh went public with a new blonde in his life, Halie Low.

Josh and Halie made their romance public earlier this month. Halie and Josh each took to their Instagram Feeds to share photos of themselves canoodling in a bar.

Mackenzie has taken the news in stride and recorded a TikTok addressing the news. She took the high road, telling her followers that she’s been praying for Josh and wishes him no ill will, and even said she hopes she and Halie can share a “healthy” relationship.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.