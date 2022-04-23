Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee shows off impressive flexibility

Mackenzie McKee takes a gym selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is showing just how flexible she is. The 30-year-old is a former cheerleader and total workout queen, with the weekend bringing more fitness action on her Instagram.

Mackenzie, followed by 1 million, posted some outdoor workout action on Saturday, with the post confirming she’d been invited to a fitness event.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shows off impressive flexibility

Sharing sunny outdoor shots from Florida, the Oklahoma native was seen walking across grass in her opening photo and showing off her super-fit body. The MTV star wore tight black bike shorts, plus a matching tank with red writing across it.

Mackenzie also wore sneakers as she was seen smiling and carrying a mic, with further photos bringing in some action. McKee was seen flaunting her bulging biceps in a posed photo, here showing a Body By Mac logo tank, one shouting out the brand she founded five years ago.

One photo showed the mom of three in a near-split and addressing the crowd on a lawn. She sat legs out and leaning forward, showing she’s flexible in more ways than one.

“Going places. And I’m just beginning. @downwithdjtruth thanks @utcsarasota for having me this morning. 💪🏻❤️ we worked hard,” she wrote.

Mackenzie had announced her upcoming appearance with an energetic video, telling fans: “I’ll be back on the green at @utcsarasota this Saturday. 9:30 am with @cryoxl and your favorite @downwithdjtruth and as always @vitaminshoppe . Grab your friends and come workout.” Mackenzie has also been celebrating the success of Body By Mac. In an emotional post shared on April 7, she told fans:

“Thank you to anyone and everyone who has supported me all of these years. It’s because of you I have been able to push through the tough days and continuing to do what I love.” Here, she appeared to shade those who have slammed her reunion with rocky husband Josh McKee.

Mackenzie McKee defends herself

“A wife who met her husband at 15 and our immaturity played out on tv. But nobody sees the true friendship we have without the cameras, the daily laughter and the way we navigate life together as a team,” she added. Mackenzie and Josh are parents to kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Following a separation, they are now back together. Mackenzie joined Teen Mom 3 ahead of many years of hiatus, then returned as a permanent cast member on Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.