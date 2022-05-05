Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee in Daisy Dukes for big cheer

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is joking: “So it begins” as she realizes she’s become a “cheer mom.” The 30-year-old MTV star and mom of three has had the whole world watching her raise kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, and it looks like they grow up fast.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers yesterday, the blonde shared a heart-warming photo of herself with daughter Jaxie, proving that having a mom as a former cheerleader has its perks for the little ones.

Mackenzie McKee melts hearts with Daisy Dukes cheer

Mackenzie’s joyful snap showed a tender mother-and-daughter moment. The two were seen enjoying a little cheer outside their home, posing facing one another on a porch and holding hands.

Body By Mac founder Mackenzie was showing off her gym-honed body in a casual and stylish frayed pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes, ones she paired with a tight pink tank top, plus dark slides. Jaxie, meanwhile, wore bright blue and fade-color leggings in spandex, plus a cute black crop top and big bow in her hair.

Mackenzie, who has admitted that motherhood isn’t easy, showed pure happiness as she laughed with her daughter, with a caption going a little humorous.

“And so it begins. I am a cheer mom again ❤️ and a coach 🤪,” the Oklahoma native wrote.

Mackenzie McKee got professional help to raise her kids

Mackenzie welcomed Jaxie in 2014. She was still a teenager when she welcomed son Gannon back in 2011, with third child Broncs arriving in 2016 and via emergency C-section. The star has also admitted to turning to professional help when it comes to parenting. On an episode of Teen Mom OG, she said:

“It’s really overwhelming at times so I want to get some advice,” adding: “Me and my husband… they listen to him, they don’t listen to me but I feel like he can be too rough and too strict,” here referring to a parenting coordinator she was on the phone with.

“I just don’t want to ever hurt their feelings and I don’t get on to them but then they walk all over me.”

Speaking of the 2019 loss of mom Angie Douthit, who died from lung cancer, McKee added:

“I think it got worse when my mom died because I already knew they were in pain, so when you know someone’s in pain you don’t want to hurt them more, obviously, and I think that’s where that all came from.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.