Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee in bikini with ‘no complaints’

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a skimpy bikini as she reveals she’s got zero “complaints.”

The 27-year-old reality star continues to flaunt the perks of her new Florida location – fans have been on the fence about Mackenzie’s move coming as a reunion with husband Josh McKee, but it looks like she’s living her best life. In a new photo shared to her Instagram this week, Mackenzie stunned fans, and it looks like life is going A-Okay.

Mackenzie McKee stuns in bikini with newfound happiness

Posting for her 1 million followers, Mackenzie was snapped mid-laugh and enjoying a terrace sunbathe while in a super-cute swim look.

Showing off her rock-hard abs and gym-honed legs, the Body By Mac founder looked the picture of health as she chilled on a red lounger – the camera also took in lightweight terrace furnishings in red and green, plus cute-painted pillars amid greenery.

Wearing her hair in a bun and grinning from behind shades, the MTV star wowed in her pastel swimwear, writing:

“No complaints.”

McKee quit her native Oklahoma in 2021, this as Justice Nutrition offered her a full-time job out in Sarasota, Florida. Mackenzie packed up her life and hopped in the car with kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, kicking off her new life solo, but quickly finding herself joined by then-estranged husband Josh. The couple has a rocky history, with both parties admitting infidelity.

Mackenzie McKee attracting brands with influencer potential

Side cash is always welcome. For McKee, that just means posting on Instagram and name-dropping a brand. Earlier this month, the star stunned in a pink bikini as she applied self-tanner in her bedroom, telling fans:

“I’ve been using @getintothelimelight self-tanning mousse for years now and it’s my favorite! ❤️ I love the color, it’s streak free, and each application lasts me at least a week. Plus it smells so good (it doesn’t have that gross self tanner smell to it!) I also use their drops for my face and their back applicator for my back. It’s the best! Shop now and use code MACKENZIE at checkout. Don’t forget to tag me so I can see your glow! ✨✨”

Alongside starring on MTV, Mackenzie runs her Body By Mac fitness brand. She’s also just opened a tanning and wellness salon. The former cheerleader joined MTV on 16 & Pregnant before a brief stint on Teen Mom 3. Years later, she became a core member of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.