Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee in bikini celebrates pool weekend

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is stunning in a mismatched bikini as she chills from an outdoor pool during a glorious Florida weekend.

The MTV face, 27, continues to prove that ditching her native Oklahoma is one of the best decisions she’s made, and her Sunday Instagram share was showing off the perks of her East Coast location.

Mackenzie McKee stuns with weekend chill at Orlando pool

Posting for her one million followers, the Body By Mac founder shared three shots of herself keeping her legs cool in sunny waters – nearby palms also gave a giant nod to the Sunshine State, with a geotag placing her in Orlando.

Mackenzie was photographed smiling for the camera while floating her toned legs in the shallow end of a lounger-wrapped pool.

Showing off her super-fit figure in an animal-print bikini top and banded black bottoms, McKee threw her head back a little while laughing and in shades, doing similar with a swipe right and switching things up via a black-and-white finish in her final slide.

“Not a care in the world,” the reality star wrote, adding a sunshine emoji.

Mackenzie is running her Body by Mac fitness brand from Florida, but it isn’t the only business she’s got going. Earlier this year, the former cheerleader opened her Beautifully Bronzed Sarasota tanning and wellness salon, one recently promoted on her social media.

There have been rumors that MTV isn’t so interested in getting Mackenzie screen time. In February, The Sun reported that Mackenzie had opened up to them about not yet having been invited to film a new series of Teen Mom OG. “MTV was there when my first child was born and they were a huge part of my mom. They always respected my mom and my mom always loved them,” the former Teen Mom 3 stated.

Mackenzie McKee says there’s no ‘respect’ in MTV blast

“It hurt and broke me how my mom gave them the last breath of her life, yet after I had opened up my life to them, when my voice didn’t sound like theirs, there was no more respect for me,” Mackenzie continued. The star has even claimed that MTV “lied” to keep her out of the franchise’s upcoming spin-off, one set to blend Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one show.

“I never thought two years after her death I’d be bawling about why MTV is doing this to me,” she said.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.