Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee impresses with spandex workout

Mackenzie McKee smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is reaffirming her status as the unofficial queen of the MTV franchise she stars on. The Oklahoma native, 30, is fresh from an energetic workout video showing her killer body, also promoting her Body By Mac fitness plans.

Mackenzie, a former cheerleader, is now running a successful business in Florida, as seen on Teen Mom, although she no longer has to rely solely on the TV cash to support herself and her three kids.

Mackenzie McKee shows off fitness business

Posting for her one million followers, the blonde stunned in skimpy spandex as she taught an outdoor cardio class, with the video highlighting her shredded abs and toned legs.

Mackenzie went power chick in tight black bike shorts, also rocking a bright green and sleeveless gym tank. Going clingy, the influencer led the way with jumping jacks, knee raises, and alternating leg movements, with the footage also seeing her shimmying her hips.

McKee posted to mark five years since she started her workout plans, with a caption gushing over the support she’s received.

“To everyone who has put their faith in me the past 5 years of this business, thank you from the bottom of my heart. #bodybymac come so far thanks to you 💜💜💜. Come join us weekly at www.bodybymac.com,” she wrote.

Mackenzie McKee joins other Teen Moms who have businesses on the side

Mackenzie is not the only Teen Mom now running a business. Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has launched her Aubree Says homeware brand, Jenelle Evans launched JE Cosmetics, and Kailyn Lowry is CEO of Pothead haircare.

However, for Mackenzie, fitness comes as a challenge, not just an opportunity. The star is a Type 1 diabetic, and must battle her blood sugars on a daily basis.

During a bikini modeling competition in 2019, she wrote: “Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show.”

In a touching share four days ago, Mackenzie referenced deceased mom Angie Douthit as she went #empowerment, also marking her mother’s 2019 loss.

“A woman who opened her own fitness business at 22 when no one thought she had it in her. A woman who’s navigating grief as the storm has ended where everyone on the outside has moved on from a death you will forever suffer from,” she told fans.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.