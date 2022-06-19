Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee impresses with flexible bikini yoga

Mackenzie McKee takes a gym selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee is delivering impressive and flexible splits action as she stuns her TikTok followers with some yoga.

The 30-year-old Teen Mom OG star continues her reign as the unofficial fitness queen of the MTV franchise, and her weekend share even brought in a little swimwear.

Mackenzie McKee impresses in bikini with flexible splits

Posting a porch video that also included youngest son Broncs, the former cheerleader showed she’s happy when it’s challenging.

Fans saw the blonde barefoot and in a black sheer cover-up dress, one peeping a skimpy bikini beneath. Mackenzie wore shades as she lifted one leg up against a wall, then using a balcony rail behind her for further support before delivering her move.

Entering into a slight downward dog, Mackenzie flipped her legs into an upside-down split as she showed off her flexibility, with the footage here showing her cute pink swimwear.

At the very end, youngest Broncs appeared walking across the balcony. “Broncs at the end,” Mackenzie wrote with a cry-face emoji.

Mackenzie doesn’t just get fit for fun and health. Five years ago, the Oklahoma native founded her Body By Mac fitness brand, one now offering in-person classes in Florida – Mackenzie ditched her Midwest base over the pandemic. The star has since opened a tanning and wellness salon as she tops up her TV income.

Mackenzie McKee keeps fit with lifelong health condition

Mackenzie is open about battling her Type 1 diabetes. The auto-immune condition makes keeping blood sugars stable a daily issue for Mackenzie – ahead of the pandemic and while competing in a bikini-modeling fitness competition, the mom of three revealed:

“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show.”

Mackenzie shot to fame back in 2011 as she starred on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. She then briefly featured on Teen Mom 3 ahead of being recruited for a permanent position on Teen Mom OG. The franchise has, overall, been experiencing shifts in cast members – Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans, and Chelsea Houska are all gone, with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry this summer confirming her exit. Jenelle is, however, rumored to be in return talks.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.