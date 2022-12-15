Teen Mom: Mackenzie McKee hints she has a new boyfriend amid Josh McKee split

Mackenzie teased that she has a new man following her split from Josh McKee. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Although Mackenzie McKee vowed to stay single for at least one year following her split from Josh McKee, the Teen Mom OG alum hinted that she might be in a new relationship.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie announced her split from Josh in July 2022 after nine years of marriage.

Four months after going their separate ways, Josh debuted his new love interest on Instagram, a Mackenzie lookalike named Halie Low.

Halie was the first to post photos of herself and Josh on IG, sharing a pic of them posing inside a bar with a caption that read, “Happy, finally ❤️”

A month prior, Mackenzie recorded a TikTok video and told her followers that she intended to stay single for at least one year while she figured out life without a man and worked on loving herself.

However, it looks as though Mackenzie spoke too soon — she recently took to Twitter, where she hinted to her followers that she’s in a new relationship.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee hints at new relationship amid Josh McKee divorce

Earlier this week, the former MTV star tweeted, “Listen… I know I done said I’m staying single for a year. But I lie sometimes and ….. 👀👀👀”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie’s tweet was met with plenty of support from her followers, who encouraged her to do what makes her happy.

“Nothing wrong with testing the engine,” replied one of Mackenzie’s fans while another told her, “Well go off sis lol.”

Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Another supporter told Mackenzie that she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation regarding her love life, and another replied, “Just follow your heart girl.”

Mackenzie sparks relationship rumors after telling her fans she’s staying single

Before Josh went public with his new romance, Mackenzie sparked rumors that she was dating a mystery man when she recorded a TikTok video with a man named Dimitri. Mackenzie and Dimitri’s chemistry led plenty of Teen Mom fans to believe they were more than just friends. However, Mackenzie clarified she was still single and that Dimitri was simply a guy who “liked” her.

Last month, Mackenzie admitted that she agreed to reenter the dating pool but didn’t have much luck. The mom of three shared a story of going on a date with a man at the urging of her friends, only to be lied to about his name, line of work, criminal record, and baby mama, whom he claimed had died.

After the incident, Mackenzie claimed she would remain single, but it looks like she met someone who helped her change her heart.

The Season 1 Reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.