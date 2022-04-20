Teen Mom Mackenzie McKee flaunts stunning gym body

Mackenzie McKee smiles close up. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee is flaunting her jaw-dropping workout body in the most energetic workout ever. The 30-year-old MTV star continues to enjoy immense success with her Body By Mac fitness brand, a workout plan company she founded five years ago.

Posting via her company account this week, the Teen Mom OG favorite squatted low and bounced around her living room for proof that celebrities don’t need fancy equipment to stay in shape. In fact, all she needed were gym clothes and socks.

Mackenzie McKee’s workouts are something else

Mackenzie, followed by 1 million on her main Instagram, has a lower following on the Body By Mac feed, but fans are noticing the video.

Posting for the 30,000 fans following the account, Mackenzie busted out impressive and cardio-style leg pumps while alternating her limbs, also working her hips with leg stretches and shaking her booty.

Wowing with her cheese-grater abs, the former cheerleader wore tiny black shorts and a gray crop top, also going unfussy in socks and with her hair in a ponytail.

The Oklahoma native, now enjoying a new life in Florida, reposted from TikTok and to Kevin Gates, with a caption motivating fans.

Confirming this was “hip-hop dance fitness” in the video, Mackenzie told fans, “Idk about you, but my favorite way to burn calories and get active is to DANCE. I’ve been incorporating some more dances that are easy to follow along with into #bodybymac cardio and working out has never been more fun🤩 try this one out. Learn the dance, and repeat.”

Mackenzie McKee stunned in her Easter bikini snaps

Mackenzie is fresh from showing off the results of her sweat sessions while in a tiny bikini and enjoying an Easter paddle-boarding outing with husband Josh McKee and kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

All smiles from the water while in a black bikini top and pink shorts, the fitness queen wrote, “Easter bunny in Florida brings paddle boards and a family trip instead of chocolate.”

On April 6, the star marked five years since she founded Body By Mac, sharing a group workout she was leading and thanking fans as she wrote, “To everyone who has put their faith in me the past 5 years of this business, thank you from the bottom of my heart. #bodybymac has come so far thanks to you.”

