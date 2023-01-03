Teen Mom: Mackenzie McKee debuts her new boyfriend — Here’s everything we know about him

Mackenzie debuted her new man on social media. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

After teasing that she has a new man in her life, Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is going public with her new boyfriend.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie split from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, in July 2022.

The former MTV star has admitted to reentering the dating pool recently, although she shared that things didn’t exactly go well as she was lied to by a date.

However, it looks as though Mackenzie may have finally found happiness again.

Taking to her Instagram Stories following New Year’s weekend, Mackenzie shared photos and videos of herself with her new love interest, who is reportedly a man by the name of Khesanio Hall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Mackenzie’s first IG Story slide, she shared footage of Khesanio dancing at a club, and she simply captioned it, “My man Khes.” Khesanio showed off his skills on the dance floor while Mackenzie recorded him.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee reveals new boyfriend

In her second IG slide, Mackenzie shared a pic of herself planting a kiss on Khesanio’s lips as she held his face with her hands. The song Is This Love by Bob Marley played in the background of the share.

For her third and final slide, Mackenzie joined Khesanio on the dance floor and the couple was clearly smitten with each other and enjoying themselves.

In October 2022, Mackenzie sparked relationship rumors when she was spotted with a mystery man on TikTok. Teen Mom fans were certain there was chemistry between the two, but Mackenzie assured her fans the man, named Dimitri, was just a friend… who also had a crush on her.

Last month, Mackenzie took to Twitter, where she told her followers that despite promising herself she would stay single for at least one year following her split from Josh, she wasn’t completely honest.

“Listen… I know I done said I’m staying single for a year. But I lie sometimes and ….. 👀👀👀,” she teased.

Who is Mackenzie’s boyfriend Khesanio Hall?

According to the fan account Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, Khesanio is 26 years old, a native of Santa Cruz, Jamaica, and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. The outlet reports that Khesanio and Mackenzie have been an item for more than a month.

In Khesanio’s IG bio, he goes by the name Khezzii, includes a Jamaican flag emoji, and writes, “Dreams 👉 Goals.” Judging by his IG posts, Khesanio is a soccer player and an avid fan of the sport.

Pic credit: @khezzii/Instagram

In his IG Stories, Khesanio shared that he’s also a soccer coach by including a screenshot of a National C Coaching License dated December 31, 2022. He captioned the pic, “Growth!!”

The news of Mackenzie’s boyfriend comes on the heels of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh, debuting his girlfriend, Halie Low. Halie was the first to go public with her and Josh’s relationship, sharing a photo of herself and Josh on IG.

Halie and Josh posed for two pics from inside a bar on November 2, 2022, and Halie simply captioned the IG post, “Happy, finally ❤️.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.