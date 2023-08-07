Teen Mom: Mackenzie McKee claims estranged husband Josh won’t sign divorce papers

Mackenzie McKee is asking for help as the Teen Mom OG alum hasn’t been able to reach her ex, Josh McKee, in more than a year.

After nine years, Mackenzie decided to pull the plug on her and Josh’s marriage last year.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie began the divorce process over a year ago, but she recently claimed that they’re still legally married because Josh has yet to sign his portion of the paperwork.

Taking to Twitter several days ago, Mackenzie sent a message to her followers, asking them for help in locating Josh and letting him know that he still needs to sign divorce papers.

In the since-deleted tweet, Mackenzie wrote, “If anyone can reach Josh. Tell him I’ve been trying to reach him concerning his extended divorce papers he has needed to sign.”

“I filed over a year ago man,” Mackenzie continued, noting that all she wants is to end her marriage to Josh and nothing more.

Mackenzie told her Twitter followers that Josh has been unresponsive regarding divorce papers. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

“Haven’t asked for child support or nothing,” Mackenzie added. “Just for a divorce.”

Mackenzie and Josh McKee’s tumultuous marriage was a major part of their Teen Mom OG storyline

Mackenzie and Josh’s marriage was a rocky one. Their frequent fights played out during their time on Teen Mom OG, including arguments over Josh’s involvement with their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, and there were accusations of infidelity.

Most recently, Mackenzie put Josh on blast for missing their eldest son Gannon’s elementary school graduation.

Mackenzie and Josh have each moved on since their split

After breaking it off, Mackenzie vowed to remain single for at least a year, but she soon found herself in a relationship again after meeting her current boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.

Josh was the first to move on when he began dating a Mackenzie look-alike by the name of Halie Lowery. Josh and Halie have since split, and judging by Josh’s social media activity, it looks as though he’s either single again or keeping his current relationship under wraps.

Mackenzie, on the other hand, went public with her and Khesanio’s relationship earlier this year, and it looks as though things are getting serious. Rumor has it that Mackenzie wants to move in with Khesanio and have a baby with him.

Since she moved from Oklahoma to Florida, Mackenzie has been through a lot — between expanding her Body By Mac business, navigating a divorce, and raising three kids as a single mom — but her relationship with Khesanio has been a highlight in her life, and it looks as though it’s the real deal, despite Teen Mom critics questioning how serious they were from the start.

Now that she’s moving on in her life, getting a hold of Josh and having him sign their divorce papers is the last step Mackenzie needs to continue to move forward, but it looks like Josh has plans of his own.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.