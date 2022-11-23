News Teen Mom: Leah Messer’s sister Victoria gives birth to twins

Leah’s sister Victoria is now a mom of five. Pic credit: MTV Leah Messer’s sister, Victoria Messer, has welcomed her fourth and fifth children. Teen Mom 2 viewers likely remember when Victoria met her now husband, Royer Rodriguez, during a trip to Costa Rica with Leah.

The newly-minted mom of five gave birth to twins on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Her sister, Leah, is also a mom to twins, Aleeah and Ali Simms.

Victoria took to Instagram, where she announced the exciting news.

Victoria and Royer welcomed one girl and one boy: Cayde Ezra Rodriguez, weighing 5 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches long, and his sister, Caydia Gianni Rodriguez, 5 lbs. 1 oz. and 18.5 inches long.

The Reel was set to the song Loved You Before by Natalie Taylor and zoomed in on the brother and sister as they snoozed, swaddled in blankets.

Teen Mom star Leah Messer congratulates sister Victoria on birth of twins

The West Virginia native captioned the post, “& so the adventures begin.🎈.”

Leah took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared her sister’s Reel and captioned it, “We’re so in love and your cousins can’t wait to meet you both!”

Appropriately, Victoria announced that she and Royer were expecting twins in an IG post dedicated to Royer on Father’s Day. For their gender reveal, Victoria and Royer each held baseball bats, one pink and one blue, as they took a swing at colored smoke bombs. Leah, her then-fiance Jaylan, and her daughters Aleeah, Ali, and Addie were on board for the affair, as well as Victoria and Leah’s mom, Dawn.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Her due date was December 11, meaning Cayde and Caydia came several weeks ahead of schedule, which isn’t unusual for twins.

Victoria and Royer wed in February 2022 and share seven children between them

Earlier this year, Victoria and Royer tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony. Their wedding was captured by MTV’s cameras and featured in an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Royer, a native of Costa Rica, arrived in the U.S. in January 2020 after a lengthy legal process. Leah agreed to be her brother-in-law’s sponsor, meaning she’s legally responsible for him for the next 10 years.

Victoria has been married twice before. She and Royer each have children from previous relationships as well. Victoria also has two daughters, Camillia (Cami) and Cerenity, from her previous marriages, and Royer has two sons in Costa Rica from two previous relationships. The couple also shares a son, Cai.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.