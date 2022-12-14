Teen Mom: Leah Messer’s sister Victoria claims Jaylan Mobley has ‘hidden secrets of manipulation’

Leah’s sister Victoria claims she has some dirt on Jaylan Mobley. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom star Leah Messer’s sister Victoria Messer is coming to her defense amid her breakup with Jaylan Mobley.

Leah and Jaylan got engaged in Costa Rica over the summer, only to call off their engagement two months later, as Monsters and Critics reported.

The events played out this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, and since then, allegations have flown between Leah and Jaylan.

The latest to get involved in Leah and Jaylan’s less-than-amicable split is Leah’s sister, Victoria, who took to the comments of a recent Instagram post to defend her sister and make claims that she has some dirt on Jaylan.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram has been following the story and posted one of Victoria’s recent social media comments, in which she stuck up for her sister, Leah.

In the comments section of the post, Victoria elaborated and told Teen Mom fans that Jaylan is guilty of “manipulating” his ex, Leah.

Noting that she never signed an NDA, Victoria prefaced her message by telling Teen Mom fans that it’s not her place to tell Leah and Jaylan’s story.

Leah Messer’s sister Victoria Messer accuses Jaylan Mobley of ‘hidden secrets’ and ‘manipulation’

However, she did spill some tea, accusing Jaylan of withholding some information on his part despite Leah telling her whole side of the story.

Victoria said the problem is that Jaylan has not shared the entire side of his story and called him out for not telling the truth.

“[Jaylan] wants to continue manipulating the WHOLE situation,” Victoria wrote, adding, “But the TRUTH IS, in reality his hidden secrets of manipulation and etc.. aren’t drowning anyone any more than it is secretly drowning him, which is so sad!”

Teen Mom fans weighed in on Victoria’s response and shared what they felt was to blame for Leah and Jaylan’s breakup that hasn’t yet come to light.

Teen Mom viewers weigh in on Leah and Jaylan’s split

One commenter wants to see someone who didn’t sign an NDA “spilling some tea.” Echoing the sentiment, another Teen Mom viewer wrote, “Now Victoria sweetheart I know u or ur man’s Roger or ya momma didn’t sign no NDAs so do us a favor and spill the tea lol.”

Others surmised what they believe to be the cause of Leah and Jaylan’s split. One Teen Mom fan believed that Jaylan was unfaithful to Leah during their time together.

Other Teen Mom fans have speculated that Jaylan’s sexuality is to blame. One wrote, “Sounds like she is saying he needs time to come out of the closet.”

Since their engagement played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah and Jaylan have exchanged jabs on social media. Leah accused Jaylan of disrespecting her, putting on a publicity stunt, and lying about putting her name on the deed of the West Virginia home they briefly shared.

For his part, however, Jaylan claimed that he didn’t do anything to intentionally hurt Leah and expressed that he “has work to do” on himself.

The reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1 airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.