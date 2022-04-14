Teen Mom Leah Messer stays ‘humble’ in tight top

Leah Messer poses close up. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is living her best life and throwing out “humble” energy while stunning in a tight top.

The MTV star is all fans can talk about as she both flaunts her new romance and sparks pregnancy rumors – Leah is fresh from L.A. snaps with beau Jaylan Mobley and fans seem to think there might be a bun in the oven.

In a new share this week, Leah recapped her West Coast travels for the Teen Mom 2 reunion, where the vibes were glam and a little Louis Vuitton was even included.

Leah Messer stuns in L.A. photos

Posting for her 2.7 million followers, Leah opened in selfie mode with a mean gaze and her toned arms on show. The mom of three rocked soft-curled hair as she drew attention to her steely-blue eyes, with the camera also taking in a chic cream couch and a loud purple backdrop.

Tagging herself at CBS Studios in L.A., the former teen mother then shared footage of sun-drenched L.A. streets as she cruised around in an open-top car, with a downtown night snap also suggesting she’d been making the most of the amenities.

The final photo showed a pair of legs kicked back on a couch and with a very visible and monogrammed Louis Vuitton purse next to them. Leah wrote:

“I just touch down, stay humble” with emoji that included a set camera, heart, and sparkly star.

Leah, 29, updated two days ago to shout out both her boyfriend and the reunion. Sharing an indoor shot as she snuggled up to US Army cyber officer beau, Jason, the author wrote: “We had a great time exploring LA while there filming for the reunion. Excited to see what the future holds, especially w/ you babe.”

Leah is also fresh from purchasing a luxurious new property. She recently shared video footage of daughters Adalynn, Allanah, and Aleeah in the car and filmed their reactions upon seeing the sprawling mansion.

Leah Messer has a $$$ new home

“Here is the girls reaction to seeing the house for the first time!!❤️🥺 I can’t explain the love and happiness we all share together and I can’t wait for you guys to see how much we’ve grown and where we are at today on TV,” Leah wrote, adding: “I thank God everyday for blessing my family and continuing to bless us. I really cant wait to see what the next chapter has in store for us. We’re beyond excited to get started decorating every room in this house and making so many memories. I’m so in love with us!”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.