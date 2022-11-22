News Teen Mom Leah Messer slammed for daughter’s red lipstick

Some of Leah’s fans felt her daughter’s makeup was over the top. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer is under fire for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to wear bright lipstick. Leah shares three daughters with her two ex-husbands. She and Corey Simms share twin daughters, Aleeah Grace (Gracie) and Aliannah Hope (Ali) Simms and she shares one daughter, Adalynn Faith (Addie) Calvert, with Jeremy Calvert.

Aleeah has been involved in cheerleading for several years and the preteen takes the sport very seriously.

Recently, Leah shared some pics of herself, Aleeah, and Ali ahead of one of Aleeah’s cheer competitions.

In the carousel post, Leah and Aleeah posed from inside their car, tilting their heads towards each other for a cute mother-daughter snap. In the second slide, Aleeah’s twin sister Ali popped between her and Leah and the trio was all smiles.

For the pics, Aleeah sported bright red lipstick along with eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and blush, and had her squad’s shiny red bow atop her high ponytail.

“Good Luck to Aleeah and her cheer team at comp today! Proud of all of you! 💙🤍,” read the caption on Leah’s post.

Critics slam Leah Messer for Aleeah’s bright red lipstick

Although the post was intended to be lighthearted, and most of the comments aimed to wish Aleeah good luck, there were some fans who took to the comments to bash Aleeah’s makeup, which they felt was over the top for a girl her age.

One of Leah’s followers wished Aleeah good luck, but added, “Leah I just think for 12 years old that’s too much makeup.”

Another critic felt that Aleeah was “beautiful” naturally and didn’t need makeup to enhance her appearance, writing, “[You] don’t need all that bright Lipstick.”

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Those familiar with the cheer circuit know that the athletes often wear heavy makeup for competitions for similar reasons that actors on stage do. The makeup helps highlight their facial features, enhancing their expressions, which is a big part of competitions. Once the cheerleaders are under the bright lights in front of the judges and a large crowd, the makeup doesn’t look so exaggerated.

Leah was previously under fire for Aleeah’s makeup choices

This isn’t the first time Leah has come under fire for allowing Aleeah to wear heavy makeup. Last fall, Leah shared a pic to her IG Stories of Ali and Aleeah enjoying watching a football game.

Aleeah looked to be wearing false eyelashes and a face full of makeup. Critics felt that Aleeah’s makeup was too much, considering her age, and voiced their dissent.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.