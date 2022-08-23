Teen Mom: Leah Messer says she’s ‘open to’ having kids with fiance Jaylan Mobley

Leah says she’s “open” to having children with her fiance, Jaylan. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Leah Messer is “open” to the possibility of adding to her family with her fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Leah is newly engaged to Jaylan, who popped the question during a beachfront stroll in Costa Rica.

As Leah prepares for next month’s premiere of the new Teen Mom spinoff, The Next Chapter (TMTNC), she’s been shedding some insight into what her storyline might entail.

The 30-year-old mom of three opened up to Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi about her recent engagement. Teen Mom fans have speculated on several occasions that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby, but she shot down the rumors. Now, she’s opening up about possibly expanding her family.

Leah revealed that since moving in with Jaylan, things just continue to get better, and when asked whether she would like to have kids with her fiance, she said she’s not counting out the possibility.

“You know what? At the beginning of our relationship, I was like, ‘Whoa, like put the brakes on it,’ but I am more open to the next step than I ever have been,” Leah shared. “And I think you guys will definitely have to tune in to this new Next Chapter of Teen Mom to really see, you know, the big decisions that we make together and what we have and in store for our future.”

Additionally, Leah opened up more about what her storyline will entail, sharing that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers will see her accomplishments rather than her failures, which have been broadcast on reality television for over a decade.

“I think that you’ve definitely [seen] some of the lowest points in my life throughout the years, but this season, The Next Chapter, you’ll get to see some of the highest points,” Leah told Christina.

Leah and Jaylan moving in together will play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

As we reported earlier this year, Jaylan purchased a home for himself, Leah, and her daughters Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. Leah said that moving in with Jaylan will play out on TMTNC.

“I think [there are] some really great moments,” Leah added. “Us moving into our new home with Jaylan and kind of seeing [a] sneak peek of that and how it all kind of plays out. I’m excited.”

Leah and Jaylan first met in September 2020 through social media projects. Soon, Jaylan asked Leah on a date via her DMs, and they went public with their relationship in September 2021 after making their relationship official during a trip to Costa Rica and have been inseparable ever since.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.