Teen Mom: Leah Messer says co-parenting with exes Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert is going ‘great’

Leah opened up about her co-parenting relationships with her exes, Corey and Jeremy. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom star Leah Messer says she’s found a “great” way to co-parent with her exes, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert.

Leah has three daughters whom she shares between Corey and Jeremy. She and her first ex-husband, Corey, share 13-year-old twin daughters, Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope (Ali), while she and Jeremy, her second ex-husband, share a nine-year-old daughter, Addalyn Faith (Addie).

The 30-year-old reality TV star recently spoke with PEOPLE and dished on her relationships with Corey and Jeremy and how they’ve come to a place where they can put their girls’ needs first.

“It’s honestly going great,” Leah told the publication, although she admitted that getting to where they are in their relationships now was “absolutely hard.”

“Most of the time, we follow our schedules. And then, if something would happen, we just communicate with each other about activities or kids’ need anything,” Leah continued.

Noting that she and her exes make sure Aleeah, Ali, and Addie’s well-being come first, Leah added, “At the end of the day, we put our kids first, and that’s what I love.”

Leah Messer’s engagement to Jaylan Mobley played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

In addition to raising her three girls and figuring out co-parenting with their dads, Leah has been through a lot in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Leah and Jaylan Mobley got engaged over the summer, only to abruptly end their engagement just two months later.

Unfortunately for Leah, Jaylan’s romantic beachfront proposal played out during The Next Chapter. Viewers watched during its inaugural season as Jaylan proposed to her during their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

What was the reason for Leah and Jaylan’s split?

Neither Leah nor Jaylan have given a reason for their split, although there have been rumors of infidelity and possibly Jaylan’s sexuality playing a role in their breakup.

During Part 2 of the reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah revealed to hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab that she signed an NDA, preventing her from sharing any details about her failed engagement.

In October 2022, Leah briefly addressed her fans and critics who questioned the reasoning behind her and Jaylan’s split. At the time, Leah didn’t provide any details but wanted her Twitter followers to know that she was ready to move on.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” Leah tweeted, adding, “Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.