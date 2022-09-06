Teen Mom: Leah Messer fires back at troll who says Jaylan Mobley is with her for the fame

Leah clapped back at critics who accused her fiance Jaylan of being with her for the fame. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer fired back at critics who claimed her fiance, Jaylan Mobley, is with her for fame.

Leah and Jaylan recently got engaged while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Costa Rica.

The couple began officially dating in August 2021 after meeting and going on a few dates earlier that year. Leah and Jaylan went Instagram-official with their relationship the following month when the Teen Mom 2 alum gushed, “We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect!”

Leah has come under scrutiny for her relationship with Jaylan, with many Teen Mom fans accusing them of moving too quickly. Earlier this year, Jaylan bought a house for himself, Leah, and her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, and Leah returned the gesture when she bought Jaylan a dog.

Now that they’re engaged, Leah and Jaylan have shown their fans and haters that they’re the real deal. However, Leah is still getting messages and comments from trolls who doubt their relationship.

On Monday, September 5, Leah took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a lengthy comment she wrote, seemingly in response to a troll who made negative accusations about Jaylan.

Leah Messer fires back at Teen Mom critic who says Jaylan Mobley is with her for the fame

“Sooo many want an opinion which is cool UNTIL you actually speak up… let me just repost here since the comment has now been deleted… let me just go ahead & log off now too. 😂”

In her comment’s screenshot, Leah censored the troll’s username but shared her reply: “If he was in it for the fame, believe me, at this point he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now & sure as f**k wouldn’t be doing what he continues to do for not just me but MY three daughters as well.”

Leah went on to note that Jaylan has his own successful career — per his Linkedin, he is “currently serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard as a First Lieutenant, Deputy Team Chief, of the Defense Cyber Operations Element” — and noted that her version of “fame” isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Leah also noted that Teen Mom shows are highly edited and only show a fraction of their real lives before letting her fans and critics know that she and Jaylan will continue to “stand on the foundation” they’ve built.

Leah didn’t stop there, however – Leah shared an Instagram post this week to commemorate Jaylan’s birthday. In the post, she included some professional photos of themselves posing for a night out.

Leah on the defensive again when a troll says her relationship ‘looks fake’

One of Leah’s critics took to the comments to bash her for “staging” her relationship. Their comment read, “All these photo shoots are too much. Stop staging your love and relationship. It looks fake. Just be natural and in the moment, not every picture has to be professionally taken. You’re over doing it.”

Once again, Leah defended her relationship and fired back with a sarcastic response: “The unfollow button is just a click away girl. Let me direct you, top of the page, right under my profile pic. Any issues you might have, please lmk I’m happy to support.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres tonight, Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.