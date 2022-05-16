Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry stuns in knotted butterfly tee

Kailyn Lowry smiles indoors. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her healthy curves in a knotted butterfly tee. The Teen Mom 2 star is having the last laugh as her podcasting career takes off, with fans now treated to Kailyn hosting Coffee & Convos, Baby Mamas No Drama, and Barely Famous.

The reality star recently updated her Instagram Stories with a throwback to a photo posted earlier this year, one seeing her thank fans for their years of support.

Kailyn Lowry’s style is too cute in butterfly tee

Kailyn, who has suffered her fair share of trolling, wrote: “I just wanted to say thank you all so much for all the support in my dms!”

“I’m seeing them & reading them but have been laying low on social media for a few weeks. I so appreciate every one of you!” the mom of four added.

The photo showed Kailyn outdoors and from a rooftop area as she leaned against a metal-wired fence. The former 16 & Pregnant face highlighted her curvy figure in a tan t-shirt all knotted up to show her slender waist, with a big printed butterfly across the front upping the boho vibes.

Kailyn paired her tee with tight black pants, also flashing her signature arm tattoos as she smiled while gazing to the side and placing one hand to her head.

The popular TV face rocked light foundation, also sporting a chunky watch.

Kailyn Lowry poses outdoors in a tee. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Kailyn continues to keep fans on their toes as she raises sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. The latter two were fathered by Chris Lopez, with 2021 seeing Lowry open up on her biggest regrets of the year, ones that included her baby daddy.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“[My biggest regret of 2021 is] still ignoring red flags,” she told InTouchWeekly. “And not protecting myself in terms of boundaries with people.”

Kailyn Lowry says she’s a ‘people pleaser’

“l’ve always been a people pleaser. I’ve been in therapy long enough to know where the flags are, but I’ve always ignored them and [didn’t] set boundaries,” Kailyn added, continuing: “The little petty things that I’ve posted on Instagram.” Fame pays off, though, and when you’re a natural, you’re a natural. The pandemic has seen Kailyn land a promo with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line. She’s also been promoting family-friendly products. In 2021, she shared a grocery store photo, writing:

“My boys and I absolutely love @dudewipes! They are so convenient for school, sports, you name it. Best part? They are available at retailers all over the country, I get mine at Target. Have you tried dude wipes yet?”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.