Teen Mom: Kailyn Lowry claps back at hater who questions whether Elijah Scott is son Rio’s biological father

When a critic accused Kailyn Lowry of lying about her son Rio’s paternity, the Teen Mom 2 alum responded with some choice words.

Since ending her tenure on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn has gone to great lengths to keep her personal life behind closed doors.

After publicly airing her failed relationships with her baby daddies Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez, Kailyn has been lying low in her new relationship with baby daddy number four, Elijah Scott.

Kailyn has also attempted to keep her kids out of the limelight while she shifts her focus from filming for reality TV to hosting several podcasts and tending to her ever-growing brood.

The former MTV star even went as far as keeping her fifth pregnancy with her son, Rio, a secret for nearly a year before the cat was let out of the bag on social media.

Kailyn and Elijah share 1-year-old Rio, and the couple is currently expecting a set of fraternal twins, one boy and one girl.

While Kailyn awaits the birth of her sixth son and first daughter, she’s been interacting more with her fans and followers on social media.

Kailyn Lowry calls out a critic who accuses her of lying about Rio’s biological father

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Kailyn encouraged her fans to ask herself and Elijah “anything,” and of course, they obliged.

One of the questions, however, came from a critic rather than a fan.

The troll accused Kailyn of lying about who Rio’s biological father is.

“Is Rio actually Elijah’s?” they asked. “Your timeline is sh***y lol.”

Kailyn set the record straight regarding the paternity of her son, Rio. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

In response, Kailyn uploaded a photo of herself and Elijah seated at a table while out to dinner.

“You’ve been a hater since day 1,” Kailyn began. “Thank you for always interacting with my posts.”

“There’s nothing sh***y about my timeline,” she continued. “Paternity was never in question. You need to start questioning whoever you get your info from.”

While Kailyn’s hater continues to ponder Rio’s paternity, she remains unbothered.

Kailyn wants to restore her pre-pregnancy figure after welcoming her twins

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the soon-to-be mom of seven is already thinking about regaining her pre-pregnancy body once she gives birth to her twins.

Kailyn is open to using the wildly popular diabetes drug Ozempic to shed some post-pregnancy pounds, as well as another round of plastic surgery for a “Mommy Makeover.”

Kailyn underwent a previous Mommy Makeover after giving birth to her second son, Lincoln, in 2016. But one year later, Kailyn got pregnant with her third son, Lux, then welcomed her son, Creed, in 2020 and her son, Rio, in 2022.

Kailyn referred to her choice to go under the knife the first time as “the best decision she ever made” but added, “The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.