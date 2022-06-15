Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry all smiles in tight yoga pants

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is winning and grinning in tight yoga pants.

The Teen Mom 2 star, fresh from confirming she’s exiting the MTV franchise, has been busy promoting one of her three podcasts – the mom of four hosts Coffee & Convos, Baby Mamas no Drama, and Barely Famous.

A new post on social media has been shouting out the blonde – of course, Coffee & Convos makes sure to include its star host regularly.

Kailyn Lowry looks gorgeous in laid-back yoga pants look

Coffee & Convos, co-hosted by Lindsie Chrisley and followed by over 200,000 on Instagram, updated last week and with a Pride special.

The photo showed Kailyn and Chrislie posing thick as thieves and by a graffiti-sprayed wall reading “UNITED We Stand” in rainbow color paint.

Kailyn was getting a hug from her bestie as she looked fit and healthy in an understated black tee paired with matching leggings. She threw in white socks and sneakers, also wearing her famous blonde locks down and waved. Lindsie twinned in a cigarette pants look as she also flashed her pearly whites.

“Happy #pridemonth y’all!” a caption opened.

Continuing, the podcast wrote: “How cool is this mural by @dummyfresh @antzz104 ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 New episode is live and Kail and Kristen are chatting about hot boyfriend, vacation budgeting, bts of the podcast and more! Sending our love to Lindsie, can’t wait until she’s back!”

Fans were then urged to “catch up” on episodes and to leave a review.

Kailyn Lowry confirms Teen Mom 2 exit after 11 years

On the recent Season 11 reunion of Teen Mom, Kailyn confirmed she will be leaving the show that made her famous. The former 16 & Pregnant face stated: “I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready. I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Per People, the 30-year-old has also revealed: “I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she explained on Wednesday. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

Kailyn is raising sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed solo. Her youngest was born during the pandemic. Meanwhile, rumor has it Jenelle Evans is in talks to return to Teen Mom 2 – she was fired from the show in 2019.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.