Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans shows off curves in skimpy crop top and tight jeans for birthday selfie

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans showed herself some love on her 31st birthday.

Jenelle celebrated another trip around the sun on December 19 with a sexy mirror selfie.

The former MTV star posed for a snap she shared in her Instagram Stories with her 3.1 million followers.

Seemingly just finishing up her makeup and hair, Jenelle donned a long-sleeved, winter-white crop top for the pic paired with dark-washed jeans while standing in front of her vanity mirror.

Her top featured a V-neckline tied together at the chest with thin strings, and the ruffled edges along the neckline and sleeves gave the ribbed top a feminine look.

The crop top showed off the mom of three’s midriff and petite, hourglass figure. Jenelle wore her long, brunette hair down in loose waves with a center part, showing off her new, face-framing blonde highlights.

Jenelle Evans bares midriff in crop top and tight jeans for birthday selfie

Jenelle’s makeup perfectly complemented her outfit with its light and neutral tones. She opted for a shimmery eyeshadow and a berry-hued lip color. The former reality TV star popped one hip for the snaps, making a peace sign with one hand in the second photo and adding a pink sparkle filter.

“31 is looking good #happybirthdaytome,” Jenelle captioned her photos.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans talks working out at home to achieve ‘killer abs’

When it comes to maintaining her figure, Jenelle credits eating healthy and working out. However, she admits that it isn’t always easy.

“Being a stay-at-home mom is a hard job. I try my hardest to go to the gym and I feel like I never have time having a busy schedule with my kids,” Jenelle shares her website, Jenelle-Evans.com.

Jenelle shared a post in 2020 explaining how she regained her abs by sticking to an at-home workout two to three times per week. The routine consisted of stretching and jumping jacks followed by an intense ab workout she found on Pinterest.

In addition, Jenelle said she ate healthily and cut carbs to get in shape “very quick.”

Jenelle called the routine an “easy” goal to achieve with dedication. She shared before-and-after bikini photos of her seven-month fitness regimen while vacationing in St. Thomas.

The Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.