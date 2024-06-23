Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans says she’s open to having a baby through IVF: ‘Never say never’

Jenelle Evans may have undergone a tubal ligation, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t considered having more kids.

The Teen Mom star recently opened up about expanding her family during a Q&A.

While she recoups from a recent fall down the stairs, Jenelle decided to open up her DMs to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The mom of three told her fans, “Tell me something…” in her Q&A, and many of her followers had questions, some related to her possibly growing her family.

One of her fan’s questions asked, “Do you want more babies?”

Initially, Jenelle seemed adamant that she was done having kids, responding, “Noooo, lol I have my tubes tied 💯.”

Jenelle says she’d consider IVF to have a fourth child

But Jenelle changed her tune in another Instagram Story slide when she was asked about the possibility of undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“If you meet someone do you think you will have another baby [through] ivf?” asked another one of her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

This time, Jenelle seemed open to the idea.

Jenelle opened up about having more children. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

She replied, “That’s a good question, it would take a lot of convincing for me to do the diaper stage again 😂.”

“I guess never say never 👀,” she added.

Jenelle shares three children with three exes

The 32-year-old reality TV star is already parents to her sons Jace and Kaiser and her daughter Ensley.

Jenelle shares Jace with her first ex, Andrew Lewis; she shares Kaiser with her former fiance, Nathan Griffith; and her daughter, Ensley, with her ex-husband, David Eason.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, the MTV personality addressed rumors that she was expecting baby number four.

Jenelle shot down the gossip, reminding her followers that she had her tubes tied, and told them, “Stop trying to jinx me!”

IVF is a possibility for Jenelle, even after her tubal ligation

So, is it possible that Jenelle could undergo IVF after a tubal ligation? Absolutely.

According to The Fertility Center of San Antonio, “It’s possible to perform the procedure on women who’ve undergone tubal ligation, allowing them to give birth to a healthy baby.”

Although tubal ligation involves cutting, tying, or blocking the fallopian tubes, it’s reversible. Additionally, women can undergo IVF post-tubal ligation, where their fertilized eggs are transferred to their uteruses, and the baby is carried to term.

Jenelle regained custody of Jace last year

Jenelle became a mom for the first time at age 17 when she welcomed her son, Jace.

Admittedly, she didn’t make the best decisions early in life because, as she confessed this season on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she was “always searching to feel loved.”

Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, was granted custody of Jace when he was still a baby, but in a shocking turn of events, Jenelle regained custody of her firstborn son last year.

Jenelle told US Weekly, “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter.”

In a March 2023 post announcing that she had regained custody of Jace, Jenelle wrote, “ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.