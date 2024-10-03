Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans’ kids skip school, spotted ‘playing in the street’

Were Jenelle Evans’ kids playing hooky?

According to an eyewitness, the Teen Mom star’s two youngest children, Kaiser and Ensley, were outside playing when they should have been in school.

Jenelle recently moved her family from North Carolina to Nevada following her split from David Eason.

Now that she and her kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, are living in The Silver State, everyone is adjusting to their new normal.

Jenelle’s kids are still school-aged, and school is officially back in session for the year.

So it’s no surprise that a Teen Mom insider was shocked to see Kaiser and Ensley playing outside on two consecutive weekdays.

Jenelle Evans’ kids, Kaiser and Ensley, were spotted playing outside on two consecutive school days

Per The Sun, the eyewitness claims that Jenelle’s two youngest children missed two full school days last week.

“Both of the younger kids were out playing in the street in front of Jenelle’s home pretty much all day on Thursday and Friday of last week,” they told the outlet.

According to the source, Jenelle was nowhere to be seen as Kaiser and Ensley galavanted around the neighborhood.

Reportedly, Kaiser rode his electric scooter while his little sister, Ensley, rode her bike in front of their Las Vegas home.

“They were outside from about 8:30 till around 11:30 am and were kind of all over the neighborhood,” the insider observed.

“They seemed to be riding around the blocks and going to a neighbor’s home and coming back,” the report states.

According to The Sun, Kaiser and Ensley’s school district (Clark County), was in session on the days they were spotted at home.

So, why were Kaiser and Ensley home playing instead of attending school?

Kaiser and Ensley looked ‘happy and healthy’

It’s possible Kaiser and Ensley were home sick from school.

Perhaps they had appointments, and Jenelle opted to keep them home rather than take them back for a partial day of school on those days.

Whatever the reason, the source says the brother-and-sister duo looked “happy and healthy.”

Jenelle fires back at parenting criticism

Jenelle’s parenting decisions have come under fire on multiple occasions.

Back in August, Jenelle addressed backlash from critics who accused the Teen Mom star of “leaving” her children behind while she visited North Carolina for a couple of weeks.

Jenelle acknowledged that her haters noticed her absence for two to three weeks.

“Welp, there’s a big reason for that,” she began.

Jenelle explained that Jace joined her on the trip because he didn’t start school until later in the year.

Kaiser and Ensley stayed in Las Vegas because their school year started earlier.

And, as Jenelle smugly stated, “Don’t worry – I have childcare. My kids are safe.”

Teen Mom viewers applaud the ‘new version’ of Jenelle

Despite the negative feedback she’s received over the years, she has impressed Teen Mom fans in recent months.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jenelle was praised for sharing a mother-and-son moment on The Next Chapter.

In the clip, Jenelle told Kaiser that his father, Nathan Griffith, had bailed on their father-and-son visit.

Teen Mom fans applauded Jenelle for handling it maturely without bashing her ex and for breaking family cycles with her parenting techniques.

Jenelle handled the situation positively to her fans, who told her they loved this version of the MTV star.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.