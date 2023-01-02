Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans kicks off ‘perfect’ New Year’s Eve in curve-hugging shimmery dress

Jenelle got into full glam for NYE. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans got glitzed up to celebrate a “perfect” New Year’s Eve.

The 31-year-old former reality TV star shared footage from her countdown to midnight over the weekend, showing her fans and followers how she got ready to party the night away as she rang in 2023.

On TikTok, Jenelle shared a video she captioned, “Last night was perfect 🥂🥳 #HappyNewYear.”

Jenelle opened her video as she posed in front of a bathroom mirror with her husband, David Eason, standing behind her.

The TikTok featured Jenelle throughout the evening, leading up to the ball drop at midnight. At 6 p.m., Jenelle posed for a full-length mirror selfie, sporting a sparkly gray dress, which she paired with black booties.

Jenelle’s dress had spaghetti straps and a square neckline, also featuring a thigh-high slit which allowed her to show some leg. The MTV alum wore her long hair in a high, tight ponytail and opted to forgo any jewelry.

The mom of three filmed herself applying pink, shimmery lip gloss in the car, showing off her perfectly-applied makeup, including glittery gray eyeshadow and false lashes. At 7 p.m., Jenelle joined David for a couples selfie, showing off her finished look for the evening.

Jenelle posed against a brick stairwell, arching her back and placing both arms on the handrails behind her.

At midnight, Jenelle and David shared a kiss, and the text on her video read, “HAPPY NEW YEAR!”

Jenelle also took to Instagram, sharing more footage of her NYE. In a Stories slide, Jenelle and David posed from inside a lighted car, which she captioned, “Changed into PJs at 4AM, caught a party uber to waffle house. Then saw a bunch of people get kicked out.”

In her IG Feed, Jenelle posed outside for two more photos on the brick staircase. Jenelle sat down and held onto her ponytail for the first pic and struck a pose in the second slide, showcasing her curves in her form-fitting dress.

“Entering #2023 like…. 👏🏼💯 #HappyNewYears,” her caption read.

In another Instagram post, Jenelle and David kissed on the staircase, then posed for another pic, smiling at the camera.

She captioned the share, “#HappyNewYears ✨🥂.”

Jenelle and David Eason reconcile after birthday feud

Judging by Jenelle’s IG and TikTok activity, she and David are getting along. However, that wasn’t the case last month when Jenelle called out David for ghosting her on her birthday.

In an Instagram Story slide, Jenelle wrote, “Tell me where [David Eason is] cuz it’s my birthday at midnight, and he’s gone,” before adding another message, sans wedding ring, that read, “I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined ? Because of a narcissistic a**hole.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c on MTV.