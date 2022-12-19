Teen Mom: Jenelle Evans hints at split from David Eason on her 31st birthday

Did Jenelle and David split up? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Jenelle Evans’ latest messages on social media have sparked speculation that the former Teen Mom 2 star may have split from her husband, David Eason.

Over the weekend, Jenelle celebrated her 31st birthday a couple of days early. The mom of three, whose birthday is December 19, took to her Instagram Stories where she shared several pics from the festivities.

However, what was supposed to be a happy weekend full of fun seemed like it went downhill after she seemingly called out David for ghosting her on her special day.

One of the first slides Jenelle shared included a selfie taken from inside The Mile High Tavern in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Jenelle, who went casual for the event in a The North Face beanie and wire-rimmed glasses, tagged the establishment and captioned her pic, “It’s too cute in here.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another slide, Jenelle showed off one of her gifts, a smartwatch, that she modeled for the pic, which was captioned, “Happy birthday to me.” Interestingly, Jenelle wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the photo.

Did Jenelle Evans and David Eason split?

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“Tell me where [David Eason is] cuz it’s my birthday at midnight and he’s gone,” Jenelle wrote in another IG slide, as seen below in a post shared by Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram.

Jenelle didn’t stop there — in yet another IG Story slide, the former MTV star wrote, “I don’t want to explain but just know that my birthday was ruined ? Because of a narcissistic a**hole.”

She continued, “My kids and [David’s daughter] Maryssa are the best and I couldn’t have asked for better kids. They are the sweetest ever! They make my birthday perfect.”

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alums Jenelle and David share an up-and-down relationship history

Jenelle and David – who have been married since 2015 and share one biological child, daughter Ensley – have had their fair share of ups and downs during their time together. There have been rumors of domestic abuse, namely stemming from multiple calls to 9-1-1. In one such call, Jenelle told emergency responders that David “assaulted” her and she feared he broke her collarbone.

Just last week, Jenelle took to David’s Facebook page where she asked him why he blocked her number followed by another post that read, “Wish you cared about me as much as Facebook.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle badmouthed David during a cameo appearance on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. She complained to Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline that David didn’t have a job and that she was tired of being the breadwinner and at the time, wasn’t talking to him.

Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It’s interesting to note that as of this writing, Jenelle unfollowed David on Instagram.

The reunion for Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.