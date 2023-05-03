Teen Mom: Jen and Larry Edwards are living their best lives while their son Ryan Edwards serves jail time

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards may be serving time behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, from enjoying their lives.

Ryan is currently in a Tennessee detention center for the next 11 months after violating his probation.

The 35-year-old father of three left court-ordered rehab early and on his own accord, thereby violating his probation.

Ahead of his sentencing, Ryan found himself in some serious trouble with the law — he was arrested three times in a span of two months and allegedly overdosed and crashed his truck into a curb, where he was found unconscious and had to be revived with Narcan.

Before getting into legal hot water, Ryan had gone on multiple Instagram tirades, taking aim at his soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards. Ryan shared an indecent photo of his estranged wife, accused her of infidelity, and threatened divorce; however, Mackenzie beat him to the punch and filed to end their marriage in February 2023.

Amid all of the drama surrounding their son, Jen and Larry are going on with their lives.

Jen recently posted several photos and videos of herself and Larry enjoying some time together on Instagram. The couple attended a charity event in their home state of Tennessee this past weekend and had some fun posing with props while dressed to the nines.

In the first post that Jen shared, she and Larry posed in their formalwear in front of a sparkly backdrop. In the caption, Jen wrote #believebash, denoting the seventh annual black-tie gala of its kind with the theme being Hollywood: The Golden Age.

Larry wore a black suit with a black tie, while Jen donned a black dress with a ruffled hem and glittery, strappy black heels.

Another post showed the couple posing with props as the camera circled them. Jen held a pink sign that read “Princess,” and Larry posed with an inflatable red guitar.

In the third photo from the event, Larry planted a kiss on Jen’s cheek as the two were seated on a white sofa inside the soiree.

“My love ! ❤️” Jen wrote in the caption of the photo.

Jen and Larry are returning to their normal lives amid Ryan serving jail time

Before her latest shares on Instagram over the weekend, Jen hadn’t posted on the social media platform since January 2023. She currently has limited comments on her posts as well.

Despite her months-long absence on social media, Jen was recently out and about in Tennessee. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jen was spotted leaving a liquor store, appearing to be in low spirits.

Jen and Larry — who were fired by MTV in 2021 — were in attendance for Ryan’s sentencing hearing and, according to The Sun, sat in the back row, away from Mackenzie.

A reporter for the outlet said that Jen and Larry were “emotional and upset” during the hearing, and when Mackenzie entered the courtroom, the couple left for about 10 minutes. Upon their return, Jen could be seen crying.

Jen and Larry never interacted with their daughter-in-law, Mackenzie, during the hearing and left the courtroom separately.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.