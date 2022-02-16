Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers were ‘shocked’ to see Amber Portwood in bed with Kristina Shirley

Kristina Shirley joined Amber Portwood during Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers were shocked to see Amber Portwood sitting with Kristina Shirley during her commentary on the show.

The Teen Mom franchise recently welcomed two new spinoff shows to the franchise: Teen Mom Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In took on a 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk approach, inviting the cast of Teen Mom OG to watch past episodes of Teen Mom 2 from the comfort of their own homes while they provide commentary.

Each week, the moms and dads from Teen Mom OG choose guests (usually friends or family members) to join them and partake in the commentary.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In cast and viewers react to Amber Portwood in bed with Kristina Shirley

During Tuesday night’s episode of TMGNI, when it came time for Amber Portwood’s first segment, many viewers’ jaws dropped when they saw who she chose to sit next to her in bed: Kristina Shirley.

Kristina is married to Amber’s ex and baby daddy, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares a daughter, Leah. As Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber and Kristina don’t exactly have an amicable history with each other, so seeing them teaming up was quite the shock.

After TMGNI aired, viewers (and castmates) took to Twitter where they expressed their surprise.

Cheyenne Floyd, Amber’s Teen Mom OG and TMGNI castmate loved seeing Amber and Kristina push past their differences and come together.

“It’s cool seeing Amber and Kristina doing this together 🖤,” Cheyenne tweeted to her fans.

One of Cheyenne’s followers agreed and admitted they were also shocked.

“I was in Shock mode,” Cheyenne’s fan tweeted to her. I’m like what!!?!?!?! Am I looking at this right now it was. Awesome.”

One TMGNI viewer took to Twitter to write, “I was so shocked to see Amber and Christina in bed. I hope they are truly able to move forward 🙌.”

Amber Portwood and Kristina Shirley’s rocky past

A lot of Amber and Kristina’s animosity stemmed from the fact that Kristina played a big role in Amber and Gary’s daughter Leah’s life. Since Amber lost custody of Leah, Kristina has stepped into the motherly role for the teenager, which has caused plenty of friction between Amber and Kristina.

Last year, Amber went on an angry rant during an Instagram Live, during which she referred to Kristina as a “wh**e” and a “homewrecker.”

Many Teen Mom OG fans have praised Kristina for putting up with Amber’s insults without firing back with such animosity. Despite their troubled past, however, Amber and Kristina have seemingly patched their relationship.

Earlier this year, Amber revealed that she and Kristina are now at a good place and even tell each other, “I love you.”

“Kristina and me, I mean, we’re super calm together,” Amber shared. “I mean, we say we love each other, we give hugs… I mean, she is, you know, we’ve both taken this motherly kind of role in different, cuz we’re so different.”

Amber continued to praise Kristina, saying, “She’s a sweetheart,” Amber shared. “You know, Gary and her, we do have a good relationship today. I love it. I think that we have found this kind of nook that we’re gonna stay in and I think everything’s going to grow from there.”

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.