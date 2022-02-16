Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers drag Tyler Baltierra for comments about Kail Lowry losing weight

Tyler Baltierra came under fire for comments he made about women losing weight. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler Baltierra is under fire for comments about Kail Lowry losing weight during Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Tyler and his wife Catelynn Baltierra are part of the cast of the Teen Mom spinoff, Girls’ Night In, where Teen Mom OG castmates watch past episodes of Teen Mom 2 and make a commentary from their beds.

Kail Lowry shares weight loss struggles, Tyler Baltierra offers his advice

During Tuesday night’s episode of TMGNI, the OGs watched as Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 struggled with losing weight amid her PCOS diagnosis.

Kail detailed her struggles during a filmed episode of Coffee Convos with her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, revealing that she has been tormented on social media for gaining weight.

Critics have called Kail names such as “pig,” and “cow,” which brought the 29-year-old mom of four to tears during the episode. The Teen Mom OG cast commiserated with Kail, especially Maci Bookout, who also suffers from PCOS.

However, Tyler, in his typical no-holds-barred fashion, spoke his mind and felt that Kail wasn’t putting in enough effort to lose weight. He unapologetically gave his two cents during his and Cate’s segment.

“Maybe she should get a trainer,” Tyler said of Kail’s weight loss struggle. “With the right guidance, it’ll work. It’s science… energy input, energy output. If you’re in a calorie deficit, you WILL LOSE WEIGHT!”

Pic credit: u/AutoModerator/Reddit

After watching the scene, TMGNI viewers took to Reddit where they discussed the episode. Many of them dragged Tyler for his comments and felt he was being insensitive to the differences between men and women’s weight loss.

“Omg Tyler what an a**hole that’s not how it works with women,” commented one disgruntled Redditor on the post.

Pic credit: u/AutoModerator/Reddit

Another viewer felt Tyler didn’t know enough about the topic to be giving advice and commented, “Yep. For some one with [barely] any education who definitely doesn’t seek out quality sources for self education he seems to think he knows everything.”

Another Redditor took to the comments on the post and called out Tyler for making past comments about his wife Catelynn’s weight.

“Tyler acting like he doesn’t s**t on cates weight,” they commented.

Teen Mom OG viewers may remember a scene from Season 6 in which he told his wife Catelynn, “Obviously I don’t want no heifer for a wife,” when she brought up joining Weight Watchers.

When one of MTV’s producers called him out, Tyler stood his ground. “I’m being honest! Would you want to be married to some big heifer?! I don’t want to be married to some heifer!”

Tyler is typically an open book and is a straight shooter when it comes to expressing his feelings. Although he caught heat for his remarks, it’s likely that he was looking out for Kail’s best interests, but TMGNI didn’t see it that way.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.