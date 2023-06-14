Teen Mom: Gary Shirley’s wife Kristina shows off impressive weight loss

Kristina Shirley of Teen Mom OG fame is sporting a slimmer new figure.

The 36-year-old MTV alum shared some photos on social media lately that had her fans in awe of her new trim physique.

In a Facebook post shared earlier this month, Kristina looked svelte as she posed in a black dress from what appeared to be the balcony of a cruise ship.

Kristina had clearly been spending some time in the sun, showing off a bronzed glow and wearing her brunette hair in long, loose curls.

She smiled big for the shot, looking happy and healthy as she placed one hand on her hip, accentuating her waistline and showing off her recent weight loss.

Kristina didn’t provide a caption for the photo, but it received hundreds of likes, and in the comments section, her Facebook followers gushed over her appearance.

Kristina showed off her slimmer new physique on Facebook. Pic credit: Kristina Shirley/Facebook

Teen Mom fans gush over Kristina Shirley’s slimmer appearance

Gary was one of the first to show up in the comments, leaving a witty remark for his wife that read, “Who’s dat lady?”

“Gary Shirley watch it she’s married to a fabulous man,” joked another follower in response to Gary’s comment.

Gary played along and replied back, “dang it:(.”

Kristina’s husband, Gary, and others paid her some compliments. Pic credit: Kristina Shirley/Facebook

Others commented that Kristina was looking like a “Hot mama” and pointed out how gorgeous she looked in the photo.

In another photo shared in June 2023, seen below, Kristina posed with her and Gary’s daughter, Emilee, again showing off her thinner physique.

In the mother-daughter shot, Kristina looked pretty in pink, sporting a tan and enjoying her time with Emilee in the shot, taken from a tropical location.

Kristina and her daughter Emilee pose for a mother-daughter snap. Pic credit: Kristina Shirley/Facebook

Kristina’s husband, Gary Shirley, has also dropped some weight

It looks as though Kristina isn’t the only one in the family who is losing weight these days. In a photo from a carousel shared on Kristina’s Instagram feed on Easter, she and Gary posed for a full-length husband-and-wife shot.

In the photo, Gary looked much trimmer than usual, clad in a black long-sleeved shirt, black and white shorts, and black athletic shoes.

Kristina and Gary are looking slimmed down these days. Pic credit: @kristina_shirley3/Instagram

Gary’s slimmed-down appearance caught the attention of many of Kristina’s followers. One asked whether Gary used the wildly popular and controversial weight-loss drug, Ozempic, to drop the pounds.

According to Kristina, Gary didn’t use medical intervention to lose weight but rather good old-fashioned “lifestyle changes.”

Kristina said Gary’s weight loss is the result of healthier choices, not medication. Pic credit: @kristina_shirley3/Instagram

Kristina is a nursing student and supports Gary’s passion for cooking

While Kristina works on slimming down and getting healthier, she also stays busy as a working mom. The Indiana resident studied nursing at Ivy Tech Community College and Ross Medical Education Center.

And, somehow, Kristina and Gary have managed to keep the weight off despite Gary’s home cooking. Anyone who follows Gary on social media knows that the father of two is a cooking aficionado who loves to share his passion with his fans.

Kristina shares the link to Gary’s YouTube channel in her Instagram profile, where Gary whips up his favorite recipes for his 3,092 subscribers.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.