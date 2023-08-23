Teen Mom franchise to debut another spinoff this fall — Here’s everything we know

For Teen Mom viewers who can’t get enough of the franchise’s spinoffs, you’re in luck because Paramount Media Networks has another one in the works.

Before Teen Mom became the long-running series that it is, it began with 16 and Pregnant in 2009, following the lives of teenage mothers and their strained family and romantic relationships.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 soon were added to the mix, along with some more spinoffs along the way.

Present day, fans of the franchise are following the lives of the eight remaining cast members — Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Cheyenne Floyd — in their latest spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Now, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, there’s even more Teen Mom drama in store.

The outlet reports that MTV producers are keeping the project under wraps and that filming will commence in September.

The new Teen Mom spinoff will focus on castmates’ relationship issues in a ‘couples therapy’ format

The Ashley’s inside sources claim that final casting selections are still underway, and the latest spinoff will focus on the moms’ and dads’ relationship issues.

Whether or not the new series will merge with Season 3 of Teen Mom Family Reunion is also uncertain.

As The Ashley’s source reported, “At this point, it’s unclear if the show will be its own thing or if they will roll this into being the third season of Teen Mom Family Reunion. They had previously not really planned on doing another TMFR season, but they may just make this couples thing into Season 3.”

The new spinoff hasn’t been named yet either, but one possible title for the series is Couples Therapy. And interestingly, the MTV source claims that filming will take place outside the United States.

Producers expect the moms to be on their best behavior if they want to remain with the franchise

One major issue that has been a recurring theme every season is the castmates’ behavior. Brawls have become the norm for the Teen Mom casts, but this time around, production won’t be putting up with any out-of-line conduct.

This means that the moms (and dads) have been on their best behavior in hopes of securing a spot on the new spinoff and subsequently earning themselves a paycheck.

“The cast is aware that production can pull the plug on this show — or their chances of being on it — at any time,” the source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Most recently, Teen Mom viewers watched Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones go at it during the last installment of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Their kitchen spat turned physical, with Briana tossing a metal drink container at Ashley. That resulted in Ashley spewing her saliva across the room and onto Briana’s face.

The tussle got both ladies sent home, but they returned for Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. While this season wraps up, the ladies were recently in L.A. to film the reunion.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, all of the cast members showed up in person and shared the same couch on stage, quite a feat for this group of feisty mamas.

We did notice that Briana and Ashley were seated at opposite ends of the couch, though. Likely a smart move by MTV’s producers since The Ashley’s sources tell them that the ladies’ behavior at the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion will have a “direct effect” on being considered for the new spinoff and future opportunities within the franchise.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.