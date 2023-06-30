Teen Mom feud: Catelynn Baltierra drags mom April for drinking during visit with daughter Carly

Teen Mom star Catelynn Baltierra’s recent visit with her firstborn daughter Carly was intended to be a happy moment but turned into a family feud.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Balitierra, shared an emotional exchange when they recently visited their 14-year-old daughter, Carly.

While the occasion was one for the books, apparently, so was the extracurricular activity surrounding the special day.

Following the visit, Catelynn took to Instagram to share a scathing rant, calling out her mom, April Brockmiller, her 17-year-old brother, Nick Lowell, and her grandmother, Judi Mitti.

Catelynn shared screenshots of a text exchange between herself and Grandma Judi, aka “Mimi,” who called the MTV star “toxic” and accused her of “bad-mouthing” her and mistreating her mom, April.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another slide, Catelynn shared text messages from Nick, who also called her “toxic” and accused her of “talking s**t” and calling April “disrespectful.”

Teen Mom feud: Catelynn Baltierra slams her family over ‘toxic’ behavior

In the caption of the post, Catelynn wrote, “This is how my ‘family’ treats me the morning after our visit. The morning after saying goodbye AGAIN to Carly.”

“The morning after seeing my mother drink a beer at our visit… even tho I spoke about my boundaries and not wanting to be around her when she is drinking… a morning when I was going to have to call her out for that… but I’m the toxic one in this family?” Catelynn continued, adding, “I’m so over it. I’m exhausted…”

Catelynn and her brother Nick exchange heated texts

Catelynn didn’t stop there and continued her rant in her Instagram Stories. Catelynn called her followers who believe Nick’s version of events “just as crazy as him” and called her sibling “brainwashed.”

Things apparently got so intense between the brother-sister duo that Catelynn went as far as paying for Nick to take a lie detector test.

Catelynn called out her brother, Nick, in her Stories. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn also accused Nick of stealing from her and treating her like “s**t” before writing in one last slide, “The teeth REALLY come out when you corner a rat.”

Catelynn continued to throw major shade at her brother. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Nick addressed the back-and-forth in his own Instagram Live, telling his followers of his sister, “[Catelynn] portrays this character; she’s the princess and [feels] we should all bow down to Catelynn and she is our queen.”

He also spoke out about his brother-in-law, Tyler, telling his followers, “Tyler is not [nice], nearly. He almost divorced my sister like 12 times.”

April responds to Catelynn’s remarks

April spoke with In Touch in regard to Catelynn’s comments, telling the outlet, “[Catelynn] obviously isn’t getting enough attention at home!”

As Teen Mom viewers are aware, April has struggled with alcohol consumption. During their time on Teen Mom Family Reunion, Catelynn opened up about her mom’s drinking issues, urging her mom to take it easy on the booze, while viewers watched April imbibe to the point of intoxication.

Last year during an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn opened up about April’s drinking.

“I’m in this moment in my life where I know it’s kind of hard to trust her not to drink with my kids around, really,” Catelynn confessed.

“I know eventually, it’s going to happen where I show up there, and she’s buzzed, or she starts to drink, and I’m just gonna have to put my foot down and leave, but she hasn’t done that yet.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.