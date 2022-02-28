Teen Mom: Farrah Abraham defends her decision to let 13-year old daughter Sophia get a septum piercing

Farrah Abraham allows her 13-year-old daughter to get a septum piercing. Pic credit: FarrahandSophia/YouTube.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham went all out for her daughter Sophia’s 13th birthday, which she celebrated a few days ago. Among the memorable gifts that the newly minted teen was granted for her birthday were her own TikTok account and a septum piercing.

Sophia shared a video of the moment she got the piercing done, and Farrah has since gotten a slew of backlash for allowing it.

However, while Farrah recently admitted that she’s personally not a fan of the controversial nose piercing, she has no regrets about taking her daughter to get it done.

Farrah Abraham defends her decision to allow 13 -year old daughter to get septum piercing

The Teen Mom OG alum allowed her teenage daughter to fulfill her desire for a septum piercing, and she got a lot of criticism as a result, but Farrah is standing by her decision.

As for Sophia, she is over the moon at the results of her piercing and shared an Instagram video with her followers showing the process.

“I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!” wrote the teenager.

Meanwhile, Farrah has been fielding backlash from people who think the 13-year-old is too young for that type of piercing.

However, during a recent chat with TMZ, Farrah explained her decision.

“I would rather, this might be the cool mom in me or just a loving parent, but I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized, and clean than my teen going sneaking off and doing it herself, getting an infection, and whatnot,” claimed Farrah.

Farrah Abraham says she doing her best as a parent

During her chat with the media outlet, the Teen Mom OG alum admitted that she wasn’t a fan of Sophia getting the septum piercing done either.

However, she noted, “I am blessed that even though I wasn’t for it, that we had a professional pierce her nose, and she did better than her COVID[-19] shot.”

“To those who might feel that it’s inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” Farrah continued. “So we abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I cover those bases.”

The 30-year-old mom also said that if Sophia wants to get more piercing done in the future, she will support that too, but “I don’t know if I’ll ever be down for a tattoo,” admitted Farrah.

Do you think 13-year-old Sophia is too young for a septum piercing?

