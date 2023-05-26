Teen Mom fans want current cast members cut so Mackenzie McKee can return to the franchise

Mackenzie McKee is no longer a part of the cast of Teen Mom, but fans of the franchise want to see her return and for some of her former castmates to get the boot.

Mackenzie’s Teen Mom journey began in 2011 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant. She later went on to star in the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3 before joining the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2019, replacing former cast member Bristol Palin.

Although there hasn’t been clarification about whether she was fired or chose not to return to the Teen Mom franchise, viewers haven’t seen her on the small screen for several seasons now.

In 2021, Mackenzie said that MTV excluded her from filming, claiming that she wasn’t fired by the network. She also accused her former castmates of shunning her without explanation.

Since then, Mackenzie has moved on, focusing on raising her three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs — while growing her online fitness business, Body By Mac, and recently finding love with Khesanio Hall after leaving her husband of nine years, Josh McKee.

In a recent post on a Teen Mom fan account on Instagram, @teenmomshaderoom__, fans of the franchise expressed that they’d like to see Mackenzie’s story continue, especially now that she’s in a new relationship.

The post included several recent photos of Mackenzie, her boyfriend, and her kids and was captioned, “I would actually love to see this story continued on Teen Mom with Jwosh out of the picture..who we need to get rid of to make it happen?”

Teen Mom viewers vote to remove current cast members and want to see Mackenzie McKee return to MTV

Fellow Teen Mom viewers headed to the comments, giving their two cents about which current cast members they’d like to see go to make room for Mackenzie to rejoin the cast.

There were quite a few votes to remove four cast members whose names reappeared numerous times. Among those who Teen Mom viewers would like to see get the axe are Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, and Jade Cline.

Teen Mom viewers voted on who they’d remove from the cast so Mackenzie could replace them. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom__/Instagram

Specifically, some Instagram users explained why they’d like to see Amber and Cheyenne be let go.

“Amber can go,” wrote one Teen Mom viewer. “I mean isn’t the show about moms. She’s barely one at all. 🤷🏾‍♀️”

Another explained why they want Cheyenne to be fired: “Nothing personal her story line is just boring and her lavish lifestyle doesn’t contribute to that actual purpose of the teen mom franchise.”

What’s the future of the Teen Mom franchise?

The Teen Mom franchise has undergone some major changes in recent months, as reported by Monsters and Critics. For starters, Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are now defunct, and their casts merged to form one conglomerate cast on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Viewers watched two seasons of Teen Mom Family Reunion, the spinoff that saw the moms come together to work on their personal issues with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant while enjoying their time together in a vacation-type environment.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In ran for one season but is reportedly being cut from MTV, while Young and Pregnant was canceled after three seasons on the air.

One former Teen Mom star seems to think she has the answer to the dwindling interest in the show and recent cancellations.

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 fame told her followers that her presence on the franchise is what “brought the ratings,” insinuating that her firing pushed viewers away. Would adding Jenelle and Mackenzie back to the casts be just what the franchise needs to boost views once again?

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.