Teen Mom fans shocked by Ryan Edwards’ latest selfie, question his well-being

Ryan Edwards has had an eventful few weeks, and Teen Mom viewers are concerned for his well-being.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was arrested earlier this month for drug possession and harassment after violating an Order of Protection.

Ryan’s arrest came on the heels of a series of scathing Instagram posts in which he took aim at his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

The 35-year-old father of three shared indecent photos of Mackenzie on social media, accusing her of infidelity and threatening to divorce her. It was later discovered that Ryan allegedly threatened Mackenzie in a phone call prior to his arrest and reportedly pulled a knife on her.

Ryan has remained quiet online since the series of events unfolded — until this weekend. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Ryan took to his Instagram feed to share a bathroom selfie.

In the shot, which was uncaptioned, Ryan made a serious expression as he snapped the photo with his cell phone, clad in a button-down plaid shirt and jeans. He stood in front of the mirror with an array of items on the countertop in front of him.

Ryan Edwards shares a selfie amid his recent arrest and allegations of violent threats

Among the assortment of items on his countertop were a gun magazine, open containers of hygiene products, what appeared to be smeared toothpaste, sunglasses, an empty Gatorade bottle, chewing tobacco, a pen, and several other objects.

Ryan’s post received over 3,000 likes, and hundreds of his fans, followers, and critics flocked to the comments, where they shared mixed messages, with some condemning him while others showed him their support.

Teen Mom OG viewers have mixed reactions to Ryan’s most recent selfie

One critic referred to Ryan as a “mentally unstable individual” and questioned why he has access to firearms. “There’s a CLIP on that bathroom counter!!!!!” they wrote, adding that prison is the “best place” for him.

Others surmised that Ryan uses drugs intravenously based on his “swollen” hands. Puffy hand syndrome occurs when long-term drug users continually inject narcotics into their veins, destroying the lymphatic system in the hands.

Ryan’s disparagers critiqued his recent selfie. Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

Another follower brought up the possibility that Ryan is suffering from puffy hand syndrome and pointed out what they perceived to be a white powdery substance and a gun clip on his bathroom countertop.

Despite the onslaught of criticism he received, several of Ryan’s followers sent him positive vibes and encouraged him to “push through and stay clean.”

Another supporter called the negative feedback “disgusting” and warned his disparagers that “pushing him further down” with their words can be “damaging.”

Some of Ryan’s supporters urged his critics to be kind. Pic credit: @rcedwards85/Instagram

“Don’t make fun of him,” one of Ryan’s supporters encouraged the other commenters. “He is clearly suffering on the inside, and on the outside, he acts out. He needs help, and love.”

Ryan continues to change his Instagram bio amid his struggles

Interestingly, Ryan has changed his Instagram bio a few times since his troubles began earlier this month. Several days ago, it read, “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u,” possibly a shot at Mackenzie.

However, over the weekend, Ryan updated his bio to read, “Just hurt ❤️‍🩹.”

Ryan’s Instagram bio as of Sunday, February 19. Pic credit: @rcedwards/Instagram

Ryan has a long history of drug abuse and addiction, as well as run-ins with the law. His behavior has cost him a relationship with his son, Bentley, whom he shares with his ex, Maci Bookout.

Ironically, however, Teen Mom Family Reunion resident life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, bragged about Ryan and Maci reaching a “really beautiful” co-parenting relationship, as viewers will see later this season.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.