Teen Mom fans question Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra’s intentions in bizarre racy video

Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, shared a peculiar video that had Teen Mom viewers perplexed.

The 65-year-old is bold and certainly isn’t shy, and she proved that in her most recent social media share.

Debra took to TikTok to record a video, which she also shared on her Instagram.

In the video, Debra was scantily clad in nothing but black lingerie. The one-piece number had tank sleeves, a plunging neckline, and zig-zag cutouts on the sides, and its high-cut design showed plenty of leg.

Debra, who also goes by her rapper name Debz OG, sat on a table, placing one leg across the table with the other bent and held close to her body.

“I wish you love, joy, and happiness. And remember to have empathy, and then you will be like the stars, shining brightly in the sky, and your dreams will take you very high,” Debra told her followers as her song, Side Hustle – Mak’n It, played in the background.

“Shine bright when you share #empathy #love and #happiness and dance to my Side Hustle vibe,” read Debra’s accompanying caption.

The TikTok received more than 1,600 likes, and nearly 1,000 fans and critics raced to the comments section to react to the eccentric recording.

Teen Mom fans are bewildered by Debra Danielsen’s video

“What is happening here? 😳,” asked one of Debra’s confused followers.

Another joked, “I miss the person I was before seeing this.”

Debra’s critics commented on her peculiar video. Pic credit: @debradanielsen/TikTok

“I got fired today and yet this is worse somehow. 😳,” penned another befuddled viewer.

One TikToker commented that Debra’s video gave them a “Jump Scare,” while another joked that they gave themselves whiplash as they headed to read the other comments.

Debra hasn’t seen Farrah or Sophia Abraham in more than two years

One person who didn’t give any feedback on Debra’s video was her daughter, Farrah Abraham. It’s unsurprising, however, given Farrah and Debra’s tumultuous relationship, which often played out during their time on Teen Mom OG.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Debra has been trying to get in contact with Farrah as well as Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, to no avail.

Debra claimed that Farrah blocked her number and cut all communication with her, and she hasn’t seen her daughter or granddaughter in over two years.

Speaking with Teen Mom Fanz, Debra revealed, “I wish I could speak to Farrah. I miss Sophia, and I would do anything to see her. Times are rough, but I know God will prevail in the end.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.